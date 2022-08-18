Read full article on original website
Related
Ford is slashing thousands of jobs as it goes electric. Experts say a tidal wave of layoffs will rock the industry as it undergoes a seismic shift.
Electric cars are simpler to make than gasoline vehicles. That simple fact could have the auto industry headed toward an employment crisis.
Carscoops
Bentley Helped Designed This New Horizontal Whiskey Bottle For The Macallan
Bentley and The Macallan distillery today revealed the design of their first collaborative product, a horizontal bottle that will house a limited single malt whiskey that is still in the process of being created. “Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of...
Carscoops
Ford Cutting Around 3,000 Jobs Most Of Which Are In The USA
Ford is laying off some 3,000 employees across the United States, Canada, and India. The vast majority of the positions are white-collar salaried jobs located in the United States. The move is part of the automaker’s Ford+ restructuring plan as it positions itself for growth in the future. Ford...
Comments / 0