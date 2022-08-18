ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.
Cowboys preseason notes: KaVontae Turpin shows out, young DBs impress

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It's nice to get a reminder that this can be fun. After a boring, laborious game last week in Denver, that's exactly what Saturday night's 32-18 victory at SoFi Stadium was for the Cowboys. It was fun as hell. No, this wasn't regular-season football. Both the...
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
Were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly Raiders?

Could Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have ended up together with the Las Vegas Raiders? Dana White claims it almost happened. The UFC President made the claim on an alternate broadcast for Saturday night's UFC 278 prelims, a show called "UFC 278 With The Gronks," which featured the NFL great, his father Gordon, his four brothers and many others, including White.
Cowboys' Turpin, fresh off USFL MVP, stars on special teams

Newly minted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin showed out in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers — just six weeks after being crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season. Midway through the first quarter, Turpin notched the Cowboys' first score of the night, returning a kickoff...
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin scores kickoff, punt return TDs vs. Chargers | UNDISPUTED

USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin turned heads on Saturday when he returned not only a kickoff, but also a punt for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy called the return specialist 'very dynamic' when it comes to his role on special teams. Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin may be the Cowboys' 'best returner since Prime Time.'
Ex-Gator returning to hoops nearly two years after collapse

The big news in college basketball over the weekend came Saturday, when former Florida star Keyontae Johnson announced that he is transferring to Kansas State, the next step in a basketball journey that stands in a class of its own. The mere fact that Johnson has been medically cleared to...
Is Lamar Jackson being held back by the Baltimore Ravens?

Hall of Famer Steve Young is high on Lamar Jackson, whose self-imposed Week 1 deadline to sign a contract extension is nearing. He even went as far as to say that the star QB shouldn’t rush to close a deal with Baltimore Ravens — a team that Young believes has been holding Jackson back "year after year."
SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders

It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
NFL odds: Knock on wood, bettors love NFC team

One NFC North Division team has a four-time NFL MVP who quarterbacked his squad to a Super Bowl title and has made the playoffs the past three seasons. The other NFC North team last made the postseason in 2016, hasn't won a playoff game since 1991 and is coming off a 3-13-1 season (after starting 0-10-1).
Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update

This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
NFL odds: Surprising player getting MVP action

The NFL's latest "slash" player — his versatility allows him to play multiple roles identified by the slash between his positions — is getting some betting love to win one of the top individual awards on offense. Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back/wide receiver/kick returner/occasional defensive back for...
Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers after extended time away

Tom Brady is back. The all-world quarterback has rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday after missing extended time due to undisclosed personal reasons. His return ends an 11-day sabbatical from Bucs training camp that the club said was planned prior to it becoming public on Aug. 11. Coach Todd...
Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
FOX's College Football Fan Vote: Elite Eight voting now open

Elite Eight voting is officially open for FOX's College Football Fan Vote competition!. The social media challenge, which assumes the mission of finding the best fan base in college football, is one step closer to crowning a winner, as the next round got underway Monday. It all started with 64...
Aaron Rodgers remains bullish on Green Bay Packers' WRs

Aaron Rodgers sounded happier with his squad on Monday, saying that the Green Bay Packers offense is "clicking closer" to where it "should be trending." Rodgers' comments came a week after he claimed that Green Bay's younger receivers have to be "way more consistent." For instance, Rodgers said that he...
