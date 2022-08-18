Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the northbound lanes of the 3400 block of Enterprise Boulevard, between Leaman and College Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022. Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Eric Dillon Dickinson,...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area. Sulphur, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LADOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., and other state and local officials celebrated the completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish on August 19, 2022.
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20
Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, Chief Christopher Wilrye of the Westlake Police Department announced that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Recreational Center in Westlake will be hosting its annual Triathlon starting at 7 am. The following roads in...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – An accident involving a pedestrian and pickup truck turned deadly over the weekend. Jonathan P. Hatfield, 42, Lake Charles, was hit by a truck driven by Mark E. Brock, 61, of Sulphur, on Etienne Daigle Rd. The accident took place around 1 a.m. when Hatfield “was walking in the middle […]
Sulphur Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Crash on Etienne Daigle Road
Sulphur Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Crash on Etienne Daigle Road. Sulphur, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on August 20, 2022, at about 1:00 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a call about a man being hit by a truck near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting That Occured on Hodges Street in Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting That Occured on Hodges Street in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) asked their Criminal Investigations Division (LSP-CID) to investigate a shooting involving their officers. The preliminary...
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge
A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
Port Arthur News
Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment
During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
