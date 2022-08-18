ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish News

KPLC TV

Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022. Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Eric Dillon Dickinson,...
12NewsNow

Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Calcasieu Parish News

Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20

Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, Chief Christopher Wilrye of the Westlake Police Department announced that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Recreational Center in Westlake will be hosting its annual Triathlon starting at 7 am. The following roads in...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting That Occured on Hodges Street in Lake Charles

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting That Occured on Hodges Street in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) asked their Criminal Investigations Division (LSP-CID) to investigate a shooting involving their officers. The preliminary...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge

A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment

During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
nomadlawyer.org

Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
