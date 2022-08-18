Read full article on original website
Related
How the Creators of ‘Men with the Pot’ Turned a Hobby into a TikTok Sensation
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In 2019, Polish friends Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski began a fun diversion that would later become a social media...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The ‘Alone’ Finale Left Us Feeling Heartbroken
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Amidst all of my talk of beaver hunting, yurt construction, and teary-eyed moments of wilderness catharsis, I sometimes forget that Alone...
I Love the Outdoors, but My Husband’s a Screen Guy
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman,...
An Unconventional Training Idea for Older Women
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. A new paper in the Journal of Sports Sciences, in setting up what turns out to be a highly unusual and...
Ski Resorts in Australia and New Zealand Just Got a Ton of New Snow
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. While the pandemic ski seasons led to bigger crowds and busier resorts in the U.S., our friends south of the equator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Simple Mobility Routine for Happy Joints
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Mobility encompasses all the features of a healthy joint: flexibility, stability, elasticity, strength, and coordination. Good mobility has cascading positive effects—hip...
Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen
Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
LISTEN: Add drama to your garden by using dahlias
On this week’s episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lisa Hilgenberg talks about one such flower that can do just that — dahlias! Here’s how to care for the many different types of these spectacular flowers.
We Asked 6 PCT Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Each summer my hometown of Ashland, Oregon sees a large influx of Pacific Crest Trail hikers coming down from the hills...
Sun-Protection Favorites for Beating the Heat
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. While summer was slow to kick off where I live in the Pacific Northwest, it’s roasting now. Sunscreen is always a...
Voices: The worst thing about breaking up with someone isn’t missing their presence, but their words
I recently responded to a callout by a writer and fellow journalist on Twitter for the signals (and symbols) of a committed relationship; “the joys and the mundanities” of domestic harmony. Thousands responded with their own unique hallmarks of long-term love: from shared meals and virtual shopping lists to unique holiday traditions; from knowing how someone likes their tea to leaving the tomatoes out of a dish because your partner can’t stand the texture. One person wrote movingly about being widowed at 34 after 10 years with her husband. “The mundane is what you miss the most,” she said....
An Ode to the Lowa Baldos, the Best Pair of Hiking Boots I’ll Ever Wear
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Most of the time, my vanity works against me. This is a story about one time that it didn’t. A...
The Best Wilderness Survival Strategies, Based on 103 Successful Rescue Stories
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Harrowing survival stories can feel like the lifeblood of outdoor culture, with the image of the gnarled outdoors person spinning tales...
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0