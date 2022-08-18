Read full article on original website
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Astros First Round Pick Gilbert Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
The Houston Astros announced Saturday first-round pick Drew Gilbert's 2022 season was over due to injury.
Dodgers News: LA Officially Releases Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers have officially released catcher Tony Wolters.
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bothered by in-game fireworks, hospitalized in Atlanta area
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez felt ill on the field, exited abruptly and was transported to a local hospital during Friday night's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Speaking after his team's 6-2 loss, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez had shortness of breath, which was made worse by the smoke in the air after the Braves shot off fireworks at Truist Park.
Tony La Russa Defends Latest Baffling Intentional Walk Decision
The White Sox manager isn’t backing down after another head-scratching move.
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown
After a good yet short few years the Dodgers and the Astros then back to LA, the Dodgers decided to let go of Baez after struggling in Oklahoma City.
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd
There's a code red as Dustin May returns to the Dodgers starting rotation...
Former Cy Young Winner Shines in Latest Triple-A Start
Dallas Keuchel threw seven innings and shutout baseball for the first time since joining the Rangers organization
MLB News: Former Angels Manager Joe Maddon Absolutely Torches LA's Front Office
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon didn't hold anything back when discussing the Angels - the team that abruptly fired him mid-season.
It’s Time to End Hunter Dozier’s Tenure With the Royals
Dozier's up-and-down 2022 campaign is further proof that his time in a Royals uniform needs to end sooner than later.
Even Fox Knows Bringing Back Urban Meyer Is Completely Embarrassing
The network went out of its way to bury news it rehired disgraced Urban Meyer.
Longo's incredible tag ends Giants' wild win, snaps skid
The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field. After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game. The game ended on an incredible play by Evan...
