Hull, Phillip E. 1929-2022 Tarkio, Mo.
TARKIO, Mo. - Phillip Eugene Hull, the son of Clarence Rudolph and Mabelle Naomi (Seaburg) Hull, was born July 3, 1929, in the family home in rural Carthage, Miner County, South Dakota. He entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. Phillip attended country...
Rock Port man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash
An Atchison County man suffered moderate injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Hall, 61, was reportedly driving west on Route A before propelling off the north side of the highway into a ditch. The motorcycle,...
Midget Coal
This week’s adorable pet is not in short supply of energy. Meet Midget Coal, an 8-year-old large domestic shorthair mix who has been spayed. She came to the shelter due to her owner passing away. Midget Coal is eligible for the Senior for Seniors adoption program. For the remainder...
Northwest alum among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas work
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nathan Banks, a Northwest Missouri State University alumnus, is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service as the agency resumes its deployments for the first time since suspending global operations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks, who graduated from Northwest...
Beagle rescued from breeding facility finds home in Savannah
After thousands of beagles were rescued from reportedly dangerous living conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia, one of the first pups of the bunch found a family in Savannah, Missouri. Envigo is a research company with a facility in Virginia where approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued after the U.S....
Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash
A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a vehicle pursuit and crash Sunday night in the 5600 block of Lake Front Lane. Officers originally were called to the area after reports of a prowler at about 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County...
