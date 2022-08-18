Startup Digs Into Public Filings With GPU-Driven Machine Learning to Serve Up Alternative Financial Data Services

A group of Apple workers — appropriately called Apple Together — launched a petition drive against the company's order that requires employees to work in the office at least three times a week. Protesting employees are calling for a more flexible work schedule determined by the workers and their managers. Cheddar News’ Kristen Scholer and Chloe Aiello question whether “this really goes anywhere, considering there are only a couple 100 signatures” out of a global workforce of 165,000.

PROTESTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO