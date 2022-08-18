ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Startup Digs Into Public Filings With GPU-Driven Machine Learning to Serve Up Alternative Financial Data Services

By kwon0321
daystech.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

Apple Employees Push Back Against Return to Office Plan

A group of Apple workers — appropriately called Apple Together — launched a petition drive against the company's order that requires employees to work in the office at least three times a week. Protesting employees are calling for a more flexible work schedule determined by the workers and their managers. Cheddar News’ Kristen Scholer and Chloe Aiello question whether “this really goes anywhere, considering there are only a couple 100 signatures” out of a global workforce of 165,000.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy