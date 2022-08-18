ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Ishara Fernando

Apple Home Key - New feature of iOS 15 to your Smart Home

This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ASTRONOMY
Variety

Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec

Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, just three months after he was hired in November as head of security. The exec claims his termination was in retaliation for his refusal to stay quiet about the company’s vulnerabilities. Last month, Zatko filed a complaint with the SEC accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders, alleging it failed to disclose “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its security practices....
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Event#Google News#Ios 15 6 1#Google Play#Overcast#9to5mac Daily#Itunes Apple Podcast#Amex#Apple Pay

Comments / 0

Community Policy