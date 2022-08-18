Read full article on original website
Apple Home Key - New feature of iOS 15 to your Smart Home
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots — and his lawyers are already on the case
A former Twitter executive issued a damning report of the social media company, in a move that has perked the Tesla CEO's ears.
Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec
Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, just three months after he was hired in November as head of security. The exec claims his termination was in retaliation for his refusal to stay quiet about the company’s vulnerabilities. Last month, Zatko filed a complaint with the SEC accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders, alleging it failed to disclose “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its security practices....
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
