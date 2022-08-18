Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
westcentralsbest.com
Ball Man Arrested on Third DUI
Alexandria, La - A Ball man, who was found guilty of negligent homicide in 2018 for a car accident that resulted in the death of a 16 year old passenger, has been arrested again for his third DUI. Micah Baden was arrested Saturday August 20th and charged with one count of careless operation of a vehicle and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Baden was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. A judge is expected to set a bond for his third DUI offense Monday.
Natchez Democrat
Man out on bond for child molestation charges arrested when he traveled to Ferriday to meet minor, authorities say
FERRIDAY — A 36-year-old man who was released on bond after charged with six counts of child molestation was arrested on Saturday after authorities said he traveled from the Winnsboro, Louisiana, area to Ferriday to meet a juvenile. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mica G. Adair, 36, from...
klax-tv.com
Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
kalb.com
Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
Deputies, family searching for Acadia Parish man missing since last week
Eric Simar was last seen on Gravot Road in Iota on August 16. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
kalb.com
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Warns of Scam
Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought
St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
beauregardnews.com
Work at new Beauregard animal control kennel begins
Beauregard Parish is one step closer to the start of construction at its new Animal Control facility. Ground work began this month at the site where the new kennels will be built; adjacent to the facility’s current location behind the Beauregard Parish Jail on Bolivar Bishop Drive and on property owned by the Beauregard Parish Police Jury.
westcentralsbest.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Alexandria, La - On August 17th , 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 Block of LA Highway 1 in Alexandria for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Corey Cardell Quinney, 31, of Pineville. Agents were familiar with Quinney as he had been the subject of an active 3 month long narcotics investigation by the RADE Task Force.
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
kalb.com
New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
