MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO