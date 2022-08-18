ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
actionnews5.com

i-40 crash Joshua Medina

Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harper Lee
Person
Richard Thomas
WREG

Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis

It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Orpheum#To Kill A Mockingbird#Movie Info#Contemporary Media Inc#The Memphis Flyer
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wanda Halbert out of country as her offices close to catch up, official says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy