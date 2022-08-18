Read full article on original website
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
‘Boo’ Mitchell to take Halloran Center stage to get his ‘dad’s story told’
Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, co-CEO of Royal Studios, had been thinking about producing a show that paid homage to the musicians and the studio that are often forgotten as part of Memphis’ musical history. He just hadn’t made time to do so. Then he felt the outreach...
Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
'Live like a Champion': historic Black pharmacist reflects on most important life lessons on his 92nd birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In his early 90s legendary Black pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion is still wearing his white coat. He has been serving Memphians since 1957. In February we honored the doctor as he received the Arthur S. Holmon Lifetime Achievement Award and today he’s celebrating his 92nd birthday.
i-40 crash Joshua Medina
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
Police officer & high school principal accuse Memphis restaurant of racial profiling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Humiliated, shocked, and denied - all emotions a police officer said he felt when he and his family were asked to leave a Memphis restaurant over the weekend because his party allegedly smelled like marijuana. The couple, a local law enforcement officer and high school principal,...
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis
It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Wanda Halbert out of country as her offices close to catch up, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”
Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
ABC24's morning producer gives her testimony and new perspective on life after a hit-and-run accident caused a near death experience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we continue our two-part series on the long-term impact that hit-and-run accidents can have on a victim's physical, mental, and emotional health, ABC24’s very own morning senior producer, Taeja Smith shared how her perspective changed since surviving an accident that almost took her life.
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
INTERSTATE BLOODBATH: I-240 Shooting Leaves 4 Wounded, 1 Dead in Memphis
An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a car traveling on Interstate 240 near Norris Road. The shooting happened just after midnight. Memphis Police say three people were injured and one person was killed. Two of the injured were transferred to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Family celebrates memory of pregnant woman killed 2 years ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keierra McNeil was pregnant when she was violently murdered by her ex-boyfriend, according to police. On Saturday, her family came together to remember her and other families who have lost children. Amid the deep sorrow of the family’s experience, Saturday, they gathered at the home of...
Celebrate Memphis: How Whitehaven High’s principal is helping students reach for the stars
At Whitehaven High School, it's family first. And at the head of family is Dr. Vincent Hunter.
Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
