ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Celebrating San Diego brews, music and lifestyle at BeerX

For San Diegans of a certain age, 91X radio has supplied the soundtrack of our lives. Many of those same San Diegans also came to age with the burgeoning craft beer scene around our county. As a result, when 91X hosts a beer and music festival —BeerX — it just seems right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

North County Wine Company’s ‘wild’ Shelton tasting

Jim Tobin’s North County Wine Company in San Marcos is a treasure trove for oenophiles offering a robust collection of wines from all over the world at very fair prices. In fact, Jim takes pride in competing with big box stores. Tobin creates a relaxed atmosphere at North County...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas makes city’s heritage list

ENCINITAS — An 80-year-old Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas — one of 24 left in the city — was recently added to the city’s list of heritage trees. The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a Heritage Tree nomination on Aug. 18 for the Monterey cypress, or Hesperocyparis macrocarpa, located within the public right-of-way on Melba Road across from Wotan Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Solana Beach, CA
Entertainment
Encinitas, CA
Entertainment
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall

ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Obituary – LtCol Raymond George Kennedy, USMC, Ret.

Raymond George Kennedy, LtCol, USMC, Ret. Oceanside – Our beloved father passed away in July 2022. A true Marine, he dedicated his life to service and fought until the very end. Raymond Kennedy was born in Belle Plaine, Kansas where he graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1948...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy