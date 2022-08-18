Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Celebrating San Diego brews, music and lifestyle at BeerX
For San Diegans of a certain age, 91X radio has supplied the soundtrack of our lives. Many of those same San Diegans also came to age with the burgeoning craft beer scene around our county. As a result, when 91X hosts a beer and music festival —BeerX — it just seems right.
Coast News
North County Wine Company’s ‘wild’ Shelton tasting
Jim Tobin’s North County Wine Company in San Marcos is a treasure trove for oenophiles offering a robust collection of wines from all over the world at very fair prices. In fact, Jim takes pride in competing with big box stores. Tobin creates a relaxed atmosphere at North County...
Coast News
Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas makes city’s heritage list
ENCINITAS — An 80-year-old Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas — one of 24 left in the city — was recently added to the city’s list of heritage trees. The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a Heritage Tree nomination on Aug. 18 for the Monterey cypress, or Hesperocyparis macrocarpa, located within the public right-of-way on Melba Road across from Wotan Drive.
Coast News
Boys & Girls Club of Vista poker tournament to help fund music program
VISTA — From shredding guitar to keeping the beat on the drums, kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista are thriving in its music program, which offers free lessons for those interested in learning how to play and read music. The club is hosting its fourth annual...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
Coast News
Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall
ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
Coast News
Obituary – LtCol Raymond George Kennedy, USMC, Ret.
Raymond George Kennedy, LtCol, USMC, Ret. Oceanside – Our beloved father passed away in July 2022. A true Marine, he dedicated his life to service and fought until the very end. Raymond Kennedy was born in Belle Plaine, Kansas where he graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1948...
Comments / 0