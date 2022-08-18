Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
3 News Now
WATCH: Nebraska head coach Frost having some fun before Huskers head to Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium. A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin. Nebraska faces...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska needs luck in 2022
Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
Lauren De Crescenzo and Adam Roberge win Gravel Worlds in Nebraska
De Crescenzo defends her title, Roberge beats defending men's champion John Borstelmann
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses season-opener in Dublin, planning on 'letting it rip'
Scott Frost revealed what Nebraska’s plans are for their season-opener against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Sam McKewon of the Omaha-World Herald tweeted about what the Husker coach said. Frost mentioned how the team will be handling the annual giving out of ‘blackshirts’ this season. Blackshirts are jerseys given out...
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?
Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
3 News Now
Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
WOWT
Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?. It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday. Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as...
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News
Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
theunderdogtribune.com
Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers
Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success
That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corn Nation
Setting Questions Answered For Nebraska in Red-White Scrimmage
Nebraska Red 3, Nebraska White 0- 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 Maggie Mendelson (set 2 and 3) Bekka Allick (set 2 and 3) Jaylen Rayes (player and coach) Setter Kennedi Orr runs a smooth offense. She sets a beautiful ball. Coach Cook said “she did a nice job setting, you can see how talented she is”. There will be growing pains as she learns to be a D1 setter for a top tier team, but she makes Nebraska better, period. She sets a consistently fast ball to the outside hitter which gives them space between blockers to earn kills. Tonight, she distributed the ball to all the hitters with amazing balance.
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
klkntv.com
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
visitomaha.com
Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska
From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 2