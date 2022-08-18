ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Essay about voting could earn a Tennessee student $500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.” The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thecamdenchronicle.com

Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools

In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website, and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
WDEF

Tennessee & Georgia still in best cruiser contest

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re coming down to the finish line in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!”. Voters are deciding online which state has the best Highway patrol cruisers. Voting continues through August 25. You can vote by clicking here. Right now, Tennessee is in 3rd...
GEORGIA STATE
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Person
Tre Hargett
Washington Examiner

Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation

Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

