Essay about voting could earn a Tennessee student $500
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.” The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations […]
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools
In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website, and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
WDEF
Tennessee & Georgia still in best cruiser contest
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re coming down to the finish line in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!”. Voters are deciding online which state has the best Highway patrol cruisers. Voting continues through August 25. You can vote by clicking here. Right now, Tennessee is in 3rd...
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Washington Examiner
Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation
Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps
Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn
Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
