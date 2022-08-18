ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaccess.com

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine Open High School In Los Angeles

DR. DRE (ANDRE YOUNG) and JIMMY IOVINE have opened a new high school in the LOS ANGELES area. The two music moguls attended the grand opening ceremony last week, with LAUSD Superintendent ALBERTO CARVALHO on hand. . The pair have donated more than $2.5 million to upgrade facilities and help...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy