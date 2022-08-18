A fire near Graves Bay along the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir was out by Friday morning. The fire was caused by blasting work being done by crews working on the West Side Reservoir Road, said Ivy Gehling of the Flathead National Forest. A fire engine was already on the scene as a precaution during the blasting, she noted. The road was damaged earlier this summer by mudslides and rockfalls due to heavy rains in June. A portion of it has been closed for more than a month now, but crews are said to be close to finishing work on the road, which is a main artery to the Bob Marshall Wilderness and several campgrounds along the reservoir in the summer months.

