Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger
Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger, 75 of Columbia Falls, passed away August 15, 2022 at his home. Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Huntsinger and sons John Sands and Travis Sands. A celebration of Tom’s life has not been scheduled. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Tom’s family.
Hall says thanks, but more work to be done
Thank you citizens of Columbia Falls. An Aug. 9th public hearing before the Columbia Falls Planning Board was a wonderful shining example of how a community when coming together to oppose a developer can succeed in “saving our town.” One board member pointed out that people buying land in the Flathead have so much money that they have to find something large scale to invest in. Columbia Falls discovered that the developer that proposed a 450 planned unit development did not take in to consideration our safety, environment and numerous other devastating elements, especially the fact it would have ruined the...
Northwest Montana Fair is all this week
Hungry Horse News The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and...
LeRoy Lindsey
LeRoy Lindsey March 26, 1939 July 31, 2022 LeRoy Lindsey was born in Allensville TN, March 26, 1939. He passed away peacefully July 31, 2022 at Logan Health Medical center surrounded by his family. LeRoy moved with his parents Roy and Muriel Lindsey to Columbia Falls in 1954 where he attended and graduated high school in 1957. LeRoy enjoyed entertaining and demonstrating his gymnastic skills during halftime games. Upon graduation LeRoy was employed at the Anaconda Aluminum Plant, soon after he married Virginia McCallister, they had a son, Randy. LeRoy was then drafted and deployed to Germany with his family for...
Yesterdays: Porcupines dining on Glacier Park concrete
70 years ago Local taxes dropped by 17.6% due to a federal grant of $124,420 to local schools. The foreman of the shelter cabin project at the foot of Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park reported porcupines eating sacks of concrete mixture. 60 years ago Glacier National Park contracted several new development projects, including an eight-unit apartment complex building at the Headquarters, eight new comfort stations and a one bedroom duplex with a ranger station at Fish Creek campground. Foresters predicted lightning storms to spark wildfires in the Flathead. 50 years ago Glacier Park continued to report the accumulation of fluoride from the Anaconda Aluminum...
An appreciation for Kennedy
I met Brian Kennedy when his family bought the Hungry Horse News and Brian and his wife took the reins from Mel Ruder and took over the day to day operation of the paper. There was a lot of concern in the community about this young, unknown man taking over from an icon of the community. Turned out there was no need for concern. Like Mel, Brian was well founded in journalism, focused on the paper and worked hard to promote it, the community and continued Mel’s promotion of Glacier Park with top notch photography. In early 1985, Brian talked me into writing...
Cyclone Lookout sees a lot of visitors, while spotting fires
High above Polebridge in the Whitefish Range, the Cyclone Peak Lookout Tower looks over the western North Fork and into Glacier Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the park. On a clear day, one can look all the way into Canada and clearly pick out Bowman Lake as well as the scattered private homes on the North Fork. Located about 20 miles North of Columbia Falls, the hike to this massive lookout is a modest 2.8 mile hike from the parking area with a little over 1,100 feet of elevation gain. During hot summer months, it is best to do...
Columbia Falls native a one man band
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News He plays drums. Guitar. Bass. All at once. Sings, too. He’s Mark Holyoak, a 2004 Columbia Falls graduate and he’ll be performing here at Glacier Lanes Sept. 2 and then again Sept. 17 at Meadow Lake Resort as part of a Montana Tour of the “Markrophones” the name Holyoak calls his one man production. Holyoak was an all-state band member in high school, playing saxophone and bass, though he didn’t get to go to the all-state band competition, he recalled. “My English teacher got mad at me because I didn’t do my homework,” he said with a laugh during a recent...
Thomas Wesley Freeman
Thomas Wesley Freeman passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 1265 Jellison Rd. Columbia Falls on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. Join us for a barbecue directly following.
Years ago, a firefighter, today, a TV show host
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a non-starter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home and started another venture...
Planning board rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision east of Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. Columbia Falls resident after resident spoke against the proposal — and it was homegrown opposition to be sure. Aside from an attorney for the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association, which represents residents east of the river, all...
Whitefish Ranging
Over the weekend the boy and I headed up the North Fork. The plan was to go to Thoma Lookout and take a look-see at the Weasel Fire, which burned into Canada along the border last week. The Weasel Fire would have to do quite a bit of twisting around to really harm anything but trees. The southwest prevailing winds are sure to push it even farther into Canada and it would need a big east wind to push it deeper into the U.S. and Trail Creek, where homes are. Stranger things have happened, of course. But the trip was more for...
Fire near Graves Bay put out
A fire near Graves Bay along the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir was out by Friday morning. The fire was caused by blasting work being done by crews working on the West Side Reservoir Road, said Ivy Gehling of the Flathead National Forest. A fire engine was already on the scene as a precaution during the blasting, she noted. The road was damaged earlier this summer by mudslides and rockfalls due to heavy rains in June. A portion of it has been closed for more than a month now, but crews are said to be close to finishing work on the road, which is a main artery to the Bob Marshall Wilderness and several campgrounds along the reservoir in the summer months.
Legals for August, 10 2022
No. 1746 NOTICE OF ELECTION Notice is hereby given that in Flathead County, on September 19, 2022 a special election will be held for the purpose of voting on candidates to serve on a board of five directors of Hideaway Community County Water and Sewer District (the "District"), each of whom is a qualified elector with the District. The following candidates for the office of "director" of the District have submitted a declaration of candidacy in accordance with the provisions of Section 7 - 13-221, M.C.A., and the same conforms to the requirements of said section and the County...
Tim Wayne Bauer
Tim Wayne Bauer entered into rest on Dec. 15, 2020 at his home in Columbia Falls where has had resided since 2002. Tim was born in Santa Cruz, California on Aug. 6, 1967 He moved with his parents and siblings to Montana when he was 5 years old. Tim graduated from Stevensville High School in 1985. Tim was a Master Carpenter. He could build anything! He loved teaching anyone that wanted to learn the trade. He built many homes and commercial buildings in the Flathead along with Missoula and Ravalli counties. Tim is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Sierra Hankinson (Tyler), Casey Bauer (Mike) and Sophie Bauer; his parents Karen Moore (Buck) and Tom Bauer (Connie); Tim’s brother Bob Bauer (Martha) and sister Debbie Johnson (Frank); grandson Knox Hankinson; nephews Trevor Johnson and Mathew Bauer and niece Taylor Johnson; grandmother Mabel Baker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tim is preceded in death by his grandfathers Jay Baker and Jerry Bauer; grandmother Wanda Thomas and cousin Joe McGregor.
Great Fish Challenge kickoff is Thursday
Whitefish Community Foundation kicks off the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge on Thursday, Aug. 4 with the Great Fish Launch Party at Park Side Credit Union in Whitefish. This year’s Great Fish Community Challenge runs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and will benefit 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. Sponsored by Park Side Credit Union, the Launch Party begins at 5:30 p.m. with charcuterie appetizers by Trovare, beer, wine and soft drinks. Donors who make a gift of $100 or more at the party to one participating nonprofit will be entered into drawings for a chance to win one of...
City sets salaries for department heads
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News As the city of Columbia Falls works on its 2022-23 budget, council recently approved the salaries for various department heads. The chief of police annual salary will be $112,975, the public works director $60,041, the fire chief $81,033, finance director $71,984, city clerk, $34.34 per hour, city judge $63,410 (part-time, .8 full-time equivalent) and police lieutenant $100,979. The city also recently OK’d the starting hourly wage for new firefighters at $24 an hour. A non-union entry level job with the city pays $19.62 an hour. The highest pay grade for a non-union employee with 30 steps and the highest...
Joseph Edward Smith
A celebration of life for Joseph Edward Smith, 72, who passed away June 6, 2022 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday July 31, 2022 at Columbia Falls Fire Department, 624 1st Ave W, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Family and friends may begin to visit on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Tester announces Columbia Falls will receive $10 million grant
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls will see more than $10 million in federal funding to rebuild part of 13th Street West and Fourth Avenue West to better serve the high school and the new Glacier Gateway Elementary School. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, announced Monday the city was successful in obtaining a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Tester was the lone vote from Montana’s Congressional delegation to support the bipartisan infrastructure law. “As Columbia Falls continues to boom, it’s critical that the city has up to date infrastructure to support its rapid...
Fallen climbers attempting true summit of Dusty Star Mountain
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Tragedy struck the Flathead Valley climbing community last week as the identities of two men killed in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park were revealed. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred July 22. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing helmets. They fell an estimated 800 to 900 feet off the sheer east face of Dusty Star Mountain, above a snowfield. Their bodies were found on a rock ledge above the snowfield. Based on...
Comments / 0