Lorie Lynn Jorgenson
Lorie Lynn Jorgenson, age 55, of Columbia Falls, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. She was born Aug. 30, 1966 in Glendive to Patricia A. Lightfield and Raleigh A. Lucas, Sr. Lorie was all about her family and supporting them any way she could. She loved butterflies, clothing and Halloween. Her favorite color was purple. After graduating high school, Lorie worked at the local movie theaters and the Columbia Falls school system, besides being a business owner. Some of her hobbies included her family and friends, and playing various card and dice games. She will always be remembered for her cooking, hospitality,...
Yesterdays: Porcupines dining on Glacier Park concrete
70 years ago Local taxes dropped by 17.6% due to a federal grant of $124,420 to local schools. The foreman of the shelter cabin project at the foot of Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park reported porcupines eating sacks of concrete mixture. 60 years ago Glacier National Park contracted several new development projects, including an eight-unit apartment complex building at the Headquarters, eight new comfort stations and a one bedroom duplex with a ranger station at Fish Creek campground. Foresters predicted lightning storms to spark wildfires in the Flathead. 50 years ago Glacier Park continued to report the accumulation of fluoride from the Anaconda Aluminum...
Hall says thanks, but more work to be done
Thank you citizens of Columbia Falls. An Aug. 9th public hearing before the Columbia Falls Planning Board was a wonderful shining example of how a community when coming together to oppose a developer can succeed in “saving our town.” One board member pointed out that people buying land in the Flathead have so much money that they have to find something large scale to invest in. Columbia Falls discovered that the developer that proposed a 450 planned unit development did not take in to consideration our safety, environment and numerous other devastating elements, especially the fact it would have ruined the...
Northwest Montana Fair is all this week
Hungry Horse News The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and...
Cyclone Lookout sees a lot of visitors, while spotting fires
High above Polebridge in the Whitefish Range, the Cyclone Peak Lookout Tower looks over the western North Fork and into Glacier Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the park. On a clear day, one can look all the way into Canada and clearly pick out Bowman Lake as well as the scattered private homes on the North Fork. Located about 20 miles North of Columbia Falls, the hike to this massive lookout is a modest 2.8 mile hike from the parking area with a little over 1,100 feet of elevation gain. During hot summer months, it is best to do...
Columbia Falls sewage treatment plant back up and running
The Columbia Falls wastewater treatment plant is fully back online, the city said Wednesday. The power was restored at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the city said in a release. During the power outage the plant had a little over a half-day of storage for effluent. The plant also had power to its ultraviolet light for disinfectant of bacteria such as e-coli as it was powered by a different breaker. The city said previously that no solids were discharged into the river, but water that was not treated for phosphorous and nitrates. The power went out Monday morning, so the plant was without power for about 24 hours. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. The backup generator that is designed to run the plant in the event of an emergency also runs power through the same circuit that failed, so the plant couldn’t be run with backup generator power, city manager Susan Nicosia told city council Monday night. River users were urged to avoid the river near the plant during the outage.
LeRoy Lindsey
LeRoy Lindsey March 26, 1939 July 31, 2022 LeRoy Lindsey was born in Allensville TN, March 26, 1939. He passed away peacefully July 31, 2022 at Logan Health Medical center surrounded by his family. LeRoy moved with his parents Roy and Muriel Lindsey to Columbia Falls in 1954 where he attended and graduated high school in 1957. LeRoy enjoyed entertaining and demonstrating his gymnastic skills during halftime games. Upon graduation LeRoy was employed at the Anaconda Aluminum Plant, soon after he married Virginia McCallister, they had a son, Randy. LeRoy was then drafted and deployed to Germany with his family for...
Planning board rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision east of Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. Columbia Falls resident after resident spoke against the proposal — and it was homegrown opposition to be sure. Aside from an attorney for the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association, which represents residents east of the river, all...
Columbia Falls native a one man band
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News He plays drums. Guitar. Bass. All at once. Sings, too. He’s Mark Holyoak, a 2004 Columbia Falls graduate and he’ll be performing here at Glacier Lanes Sept. 2 and then again Sept. 17 at Meadow Lake Resort as part of a Montana Tour of the “Markrophones” the name Holyoak calls his one man production. Holyoak was an all-state band member in high school, playing saxophone and bass, though he didn’t get to go to the all-state band competition, he recalled. “My English teacher got mad at me because I didn’t do my homework,” he said with a laugh during a recent...
Tester announces Columbia Falls will receive $10 million grant
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls will see more than $10 million in federal funding to rebuild part of 13th Street West and Fourth Avenue West to better serve the high school and the new Glacier Gateway Elementary School. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, announced Monday the city was successful in obtaining a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Tester was the lone vote from Montana’s Congressional delegation to support the bipartisan infrastructure law. “As Columbia Falls continues to boom, it’s critical that the city has up to date infrastructure to support its rapid...
People urged to avoid Flathead River near city sewage treatment plant after power failure
Folks are urged to not recreate in the Flathead River immediately below the Columbia Falls sewage treatment plant after a power failure at the plant Monday morning, city manager Susan Nicosia said. The plant is located at 600 Veteran’s Drive and approximately 1.4 miles west of the old Red Bridge. The treatment system has failed and is not currently treating the effluent including the removal of phosphorous or nitrates. However, the system is not discharging solids into the river. The city is working with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Flathead County Health Department on the situation and hopes to have...
Years ago, a firefighter, today, a TV show host
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a non-starter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home and started another venture...
Whitefish Ranging
Over the weekend the boy and I headed up the North Fork. The plan was to go to Thoma Lookout and take a look-see at the Weasel Fire, which burned into Canada along the border last week. The Weasel Fire would have to do quite a bit of twisting around to really harm anything but trees. The southwest prevailing winds are sure to push it even farther into Canada and it would need a big east wind to push it deeper into the U.S. and Trail Creek, where homes are. Stranger things have happened, of course. But the trip was more for...
Thomas Wesley Freeman
Thomas Wesley Freeman passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 1265 Jellison Rd. Columbia Falls on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. Join us for a barbecue directly following.
Florida developer also considering project east of Flathead River
A luxury home developer in Florida is also considering a building project east of the Flathead River in Columbia Falls. Representatives from Location Ventures and Strategies 360, a Montana public relations firm, said they were considering a 100-plus unit multi-family development, but recently pulled its application with the city as they wait to see what the city decides on the River Highlands Development. Location Ventures didn’t reveal the exact location of its project, but it would presumably be north of Highway 2. River Highlands is a 455-unit development proposed for farmland on the south side Highway 2 just to the east of...
An appreciation for Kennedy
I met Brian Kennedy when his family bought the Hungry Horse News and Brian and his wife took the reins from Mel Ruder and took over the day to day operation of the paper. There was a lot of concern in the community about this young, unknown man taking over from an icon of the community. Turned out there was no need for concern. Like Mel, Brian was well founded in journalism, focused on the paper and worked hard to promote it, the community and continued Mel’s promotion of Glacier Park with top notch photography. In early 1985, Brian talked me into writing...
Fallen climbers attempting true summit of Dusty Star Mountain
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Tragedy struck the Flathead Valley climbing community last week as the identities of two men killed in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park were revealed. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred July 22. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing helmets. They fell an estimated 800 to 900 feet off the sheer east face of Dusty Star Mountain, above a snowfield. Their bodies were found on a rock ledge above the snowfield. Based on...
Fire near Graves Bay put out
A fire near Graves Bay along the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir was out by Friday morning. The fire was caused by blasting work being done by crews working on the West Side Reservoir Road, said Ivy Gehling of the Flathead National Forest. A fire engine was already on the scene as a precaution during the blasting, she noted. The road was damaged earlier this summer by mudslides and rockfalls due to heavy rains in June. A portion of it has been closed for more than a month now, but crews are said to be close to finishing work on the road, which is a main artery to the Bob Marshall Wilderness and several campgrounds along the reservoir in the summer months.
Yesterdays: Grizzlies attracted to buried corn, years later
70 years ago Aug. 1, 1952 Plans for an aluminum plant in the Flathead were progressing. The Anaconda Mining Co. was seeking a $87 million loan to build a plant here and a facility to process alumna, the raw material, in Texas. The loan needed government approval. Bids were out for an 11-room school building in Columbia Falls that is now part of Glacier Gateway Elementary School. 60 years ago Aug. 3, 1962 A lightning-caused fire on Mount Stanton in Glacier National Park was put out after it was just an acre in size, but was still entertaining as 13 smokejumpers parachuted to the scene...
City sets salaries for department heads
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News As the city of Columbia Falls works on its 2022-23 budget, council recently approved the salaries for various department heads. The chief of police annual salary will be $112,975, the public works director $60,041, the fire chief $81,033, finance director $71,984, city clerk, $34.34 per hour, city judge $63,410 (part-time, .8 full-time equivalent) and police lieutenant $100,979. The city also recently OK’d the starting hourly wage for new firefighters at $24 an hour. A non-union entry level job with the city pays $19.62 an hour. The highest pay grade for a non-union employee with 30 steps and the highest...
