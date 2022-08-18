Read full article on original website
Grants Available for Small-Scale Farmers
The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the second year of the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program, MGFSP, which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to help produce food in areas that are food insecure. A total of $3 million will be available in...
MEDEX Northwest Graduates First Class From Kona Campus
After being delayed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MEDEX Northwest hosted on Aug. 20 a grand opening ceremony for its Kona campus and celebrated its first graduating class from the first physician assistant education program in the state. “The idea — the dream, really — of establishing...
Kona Mālama ʻOhana Health Fair Taking Place This Afternoon
Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center is hosting the Kona Mālama ʻOhana Health Fair from 2-6 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 20. This family-friendly event will be hosted by Da Braddahs and feature live entertainment, fun games and giveaways, free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and opportunities to talk story with local medical and social service providers.
Wanted: A Few Good Police Officers
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving our Hawai‘i Island community as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment will open on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Starting salary for Police Officer...
2 Runaways Located in Good Health
Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
Weekly Road Closures: Aug. 20-26
The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closes for Aug. 20-26. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) NĀ‘ĀLEHU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure...
Update: Missing Man Found Safe
Update: Walter E. Hammond has been located in good health. Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 75-year-old man who was last seen on the summit of Mauna Loa. Walter E. Hammond was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. He was wearing jeans, an orang U of Texas pullover, tennis shoes and caring a green drawstring bag. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds.
