Update: Walter E. Hammond has been located in good health. Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 75-year-old man who was last seen on the summit of Mauna Loa. Walter E. Hammond was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. He was wearing jeans, an orang U of Texas pullover, tennis shoes and caring a green drawstring bag. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO