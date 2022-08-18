Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
wbap.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Dallas-based regional air carrier adds new flights to Orange County, Las Vegas
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. JSX will begin offering flights from Dallas Love Field Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, this fall while also increasing its semi-private jet service to Las Vegas as the company expands its network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Honor a Local Fallen Hero, “Bustos” Hero Workout in Tyler, Texas
It’s difficult to comprehend what happened to Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on July 29th, 2022. The brave law enforcement officer was working his last shift with a field training officer before he would be out on his own as a Smith County Deputy and his life was taken from him. He was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 155 and was hit by a drunk driver. It is a tragic event especially for the young officer's family and people in East Texas want to show the Bustos family support during this difficult time.
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
KOMU
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0