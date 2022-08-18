ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wills Point, TX

Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
wbap.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
WFAA

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
107-3 KISS-FM

Honor a Local Fallen Hero, “Bustos” Hero Workout in Tyler, Texas

It’s difficult to comprehend what happened to Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on July 29th, 2022. The brave law enforcement officer was working his last shift with a field training officer before he would be out on his own as a Smith County Deputy and his life was taken from him. He was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 155 and was hit by a drunk driver. It is a tragic event especially for the young officer's family and people in East Texas want to show the Bustos family support during this difficult time.
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
Reform Austin

Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.

Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
KOMU

More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
107-3 KISS-FM

Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
