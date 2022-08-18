Read full article on original website
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!
The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA
He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
107-3 KISS-FM
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
107-3 KISS-FM
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
A family is frustrated that Texas has not returned money owed to their deceased brother months after they requested it.
KXAN
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti. Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Douglass used to have a stagecoach inn
DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! That’s what Neal Barton said about Friday’s small town salute: Douglass. Douglass was originally settled in 1829, but did not become a real town until 1836 when a man named Michael Costley bought over 800 acres of land, laying out what the town has become […]
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
107-3 KISS-FM
