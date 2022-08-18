ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Chandler, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall

The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Linus Realestate#East Texas#Central Texas#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Texas Hill Country#Texans#Renaissance
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?

It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage

The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
WINONA, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Douglass used to have a stagecoach inn

DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! That’s what Neal Barton said about Friday’s small town salute: Douglass. Douglass was originally settled in 1829, but did not become a real town until 1836 when a man named Michael Costley bought over 800 acres of land, laying out what the town has become […]
DOUGLASS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy