Foley, MN

Bring Me The News

Fatal crash closes I-94 westbound in Rogers

Westbound lanes on I-94 in Rogers are closed due to a fatal crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the lanes will remain closed between state Hwy. 610 and Brockton Ln. near Dayton. The closure is expected to last through 7 p.m. The crash report states that...
ROGERS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene

ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating. 
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt in Semi Rollover Monday Morning

(KNSI) – A man was hurt after getting trapped in a semi during a rollover accident in Stearns County on Monday morning. First responders were called around 7:30 to County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe. Deputies say 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena went around a curve, lost control, drove on the shoulder, then crossed over the westbound lane of traffic and into the north ditch on County Road 16. The truck went a short distance before it rolled onto the driver’s side.
Foley, MN
Foley, MN
Foley, MN
WJON

47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night

SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timber Bridge#Central Minnesota#Urban Construction
knuj.net

Fatal Crash On Highway 7

Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
CBS Minnesota

Former Rudolph's restaurant damaged by fire; crews say squatters were inside

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that what used to be Rudolph's restaurant on 19th and Lyndale Avenue was damaged by smoke and fire Friday morning.Crews responded to the boarded-up structure just after 10 a.m. There was heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.The fire was extinguished; the fire department said that it was located inside an add-on structure.There was evidence on the scene that there had been homeless persons or squatters inside the closed restaurant. The add-on structure was evacuated, and crews took down the boards to the main building to see if anyone else was inside there. Crews say the fire did not reach the main building.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

