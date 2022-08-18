Read full article on original website
Why OC’s Andrew Doh is unpopular among both Dems and Republicans
State regulators last month hit Orange County Supervisor Andrew Doh with a $12,000 fine for violating pay-to-play laws involving CalOptima, which oversees health insurance for California’s poorest residents. Doh served on its board, and regulators believe he used his position to usher in lobbying contracts from campaign donors. Now...
Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson Remembers Former Mayor Grace Vargas
Grace Vargas, who served as the first female and Latina Mayor of Rialto for 12 years, recently passed on August 14. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks Deborah Robertson, current Mayor of the City of Rialto, who shares a bit about former Mayor Grace Vargas, who was often known as Amazing Grace.
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember
Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
Back to School with Riverside Superintendent Dr. Rene Hill: Tools and Support for Student Success
“It is important for us to all work together in this social, political climate that we have. It is so easy to be divided coming from various backgrounds but for the good of our students and the children in the community we have to find a way to work together, to do our best for them,” said Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rene Hill during an exclusive interview with Black Voice News.
Navarrete named head of IE Children’s Fund
Cesar Navarrete has been named president and chief executive officer of the Inland Empire Children’s Fund. A Moreno Valley resident, Navarrete has served as executive director of Child Advocates for San Bernardino County for the past eight years, according to a statement on the children’s fund website. Under...
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career
Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’
Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
Marin named honorary chair of education summit
Actor-writer-comedian Cheech Marin has been named honorary chairman of the 2022 Latino Education & Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XI, scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The summit, which is free and open to the public, brings together teachers, researchers and academics for a discussion of...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Beaumont in the mix in CBL football
The Citrus Belt League football race, as it has been for several years, appears to be a toss-up between Cajon and Citrus Valley high schools. Cajon is always talented but will have to overcome the loss of standout running back Freddy Fletcher to graduation. Citrus Valley also lost a star running back in Jeremiah Claiborne who transferred to Alemany of Mission Hills. Claiborne rushed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
East Los Angeles College 1st California community college to offer Central American studies program
Starting in spring of 2023, ELAC will offer an Associate of Arts degree in Central American studies.
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
Law enforcement seize guns and ammo from Riverside man
The man was not allowed to own guns because of problems with his mental health, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Victorville school district under fire for allegedly discriminating against Black students
A Victorville school district is being accused of discrimination after allegedly disciplining Black students more harshly than white students. An investigation of the 2018-2019 school year found that the Victor Valley Union High School District was more than three times more likely to cite Black students compared to their white peers. A program called “Clean […]
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
