Mary A. Casciani N.M.S. cafeteria worker
Mary A. Casciani, 88, of Bethlehem, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence. Born in Holden, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Dudash) Popovich. She was the wife of Anthony F. Casciani for 67 years. She was a cafeteria worker at Northeast MS, Bethlehem...
Arlene Naomi Stofko clothing factory worked
Arlene Naomi Stofko, 88, of Bethlehem, died Aug. 15, 2022. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Paul Nemeth and Helen (Sandt) French. She was the wife of the late Edward Stofko. Arlene was a homemaker. She worked for a clothing factory for some time. She is...
Helen Kaposztas 103 years old; worked for B. Braun
Helen Kaposztas, 103, of Hanover Township, died Aug. 16, 2022. Born in Budapest, Hungary, she was a daughter of the late Rudolf and Emilia (Wukovits) Dinn. She was the wife of the late Kalman Kaposztas. She worked for B. Braun Medical Inc., for over 21 years until she retired in...
Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.
Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
County council delays Dixie vote
Northampton County Council met Aug. 4 to hold a public hearing regarding the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Act exemptions for deteriorated areas in Wilson Borough. The deteriorated area in question is the Dixie Cup factory, 1610 Van Buren Road, which has sat vacant for many years. Currently, there...
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
Chicken issue sent to Public Safety
Backyard chickens in the City of Bethlehem? Well, not quite yet. In a move that surprised many, city council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to send the now controversial chickens to the Public Safety Committee for closer examination of the pros and cons of this ordinance. A committee hearing is something...
LETTER Stephen’s Place becomes a state-licensed recovery house
In the beginning of 2022, all recovery houses were informed by DDAP (department of drug and alcohol programs in the State of Pa.) in order to receive referrals from state licensed rehabs, as well as the local jails and/or receive funding from the state or the county they would have to be licensed.
