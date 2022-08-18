ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

WSDA Adopts Quarantine For South Central Washington

Because of ongoing problems with the Japanese beetle, the Washington state Department of Agriculture has adopted a quarantine for the Grandview area. Starting September 15th, the movement of certain items will be limited in the infested area, in an effort to prevent the spread of the invasive pest. Those items include:
GRANDVIEW, WA
College Place Students to Get Free Meals, Regardless of Income

The College Place School District (CPSD) announced that all students K-12 will have the option to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year. The district makes an announcement Tuesday, August 23rd. According to information released by Jim Fry of the CPSD, all of the District's 1550 students...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Richland Assault-Gun Firing Suspect Tries to Escape in Columbia River

Richland Police chased a would-be felonious suspect all the way from Stevens Drive to Howard Amon Park before fishing him out of the river. Incidents began with the suspect punching a store clerk. Around 5:15 PM Officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Stevens Drive, where...
RICHLAND, WA
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
KENNEWICK, WA
Car Rolls off I-182, Lands Close to River

(Richland, WA) -- A woman is rushed to the hospital after a wreck along the Eastbound 182 that left the car she was driving dangling dangerously close to the Yakima River. Washington State Patrol says this happened around 2:30pm Monday when the driver, identified as 53-year-old Neva Cobb-Rathbun lost control, rolling off the freeway on the eastbound side, going through a guardrail and coming to a stop right at the river's edge. Traffic was snarled. It's not clear why the crash happened. State Patrol is investigating.
RICHLAND, WA
Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway

Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
HERMISTON, OR

