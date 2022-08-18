ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Callum's Strictly Series #6

After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
Eastenders and the curse of the Dans

There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
Who are the most miserable characters in the soaps

I would go for Shirley Carter as she hardly smiles in her scenes when she is interacting with a character. I would go for Shirley Carter as she hardly smiles in her scenes when she is interacting with a character. Shirley is just aware of bad and fake people, she...
Emmerdale trouble for Ethan and Marcus as their rift widens

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean remain on rocky ground tonight (August 22) following their recent row. The pair's relationship had been going well, but things turned sour last week when they had a petty row over Marcus's job as an electrician. When Marcus carried out...
Buffy star reveals if he would ever return to American Horror Story

Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit

Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
Lucifer (5USA)

The Fallen Angel joins forces with the good side of the law. First episode sees a movie stars son killed after he was chased by the paparazzi... Stars: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool). I know it's been on SKY. Posts: 2,661. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal

The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)

Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris

Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
Random little scenes that stick out in your memory

I thought it would be interesting to see what little, random scenes over the years that people remember, for food or not so good reasons. Everyone knows the iconic ones (‘you ain’t my muvva etc) but what little scenes stick out in your memory. I remember a really...
