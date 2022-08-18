Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Geppert resigning as SD Beef Industry Council Executive Director; Will continue to lead the Build Your Base with Beef program
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is seeking an enthusiastic beef professional to fulfill its Executive Director position. The role most recently filled by Suzanne Geppert of Fort Pierre, is being sought following Geppert’s resignation effective September 30, 2022. Geppert will act as Executive Director of Beef Logic, Inc. and continue to manage the Build Your Base with Beef (Build Your Base) program.
drgnews.com
South Dakota EPSCoR names new director
The South Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) has named Dr. Kinchel C. Doerner as director of the program. He started Aug. 15, 2022, and replaces Dr. Mel Ustad, who has served as director since 2019. Ustad will remain the lead Principal Investigator (PI) on the current five-year...
drgnews.com
SDSU Extension holding 33rd Annual Winter Wheat Meeting tomorrow in Draper
SDSU Extension, in collaboration with the Jones County Crop Improvement Association, will host the 33rd Annual Winter Wheat Meeting in Draper tomorrow (Aug. 24, 2022) at 6:30pm CDT at the Draper city auditorium. Speakers at the meeting will include Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist, and Sunish Sehgal, SDSU Winter Wheat...
drgnews.com
Pierre schools homecoming, corn hole, budget requests on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Aug. 9, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. Street Closure Request – Riggs Homecoming Parade Route. Request to designate Devine Park space for Corn Hole Court Project. 2023 Budget Request Presentations from PAWS Animal Shelter and...
drgnews.com
SDHDA and GOED seeking comments on 2021 and 2019 Annual Action Plans
South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) currently receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the development of viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income persons.
drgnews.com
South Dakota feedlot inventory down, placements and fed cattle marketings up in latest USDA tally
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 165,000 cattle on feed on Aug. 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 15% from last year. Placements during July totaled 26,000 head, up 24% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
drgnews.com
Three Sweeps Help Governor Girls Tennis Start 5-1
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis improved to 5-1 with match wins over Harrisburg, Washington and Roosevelt over the weekend, with 9-0 wins Friday over Harrisburg and Saturday over Washington and Roosevelt. Lincoln defeated the Governors 6-3 on Friday.
drgnews.com
Pro Farmer Crop Tour starts today
Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for today through Thursday (Aug. 22-25, 2022). The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention...
drgnews.com
FFA Blue Jackets Program approaching 3,000th jacket mark
In its 15th year, the SD FFA Foundation’s Blue Jackets program, is carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor, by providing FFA jackets for members to earn. Help the Blue Jackets program welcome students into the FFA family, giving the 3,000th jacket to a SD FFA member in 15 years.
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
drgnews.com
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
drgnews.com
SD HS Soccer Coaches Association Polls – August 22, 2022
4 Huron (3-0) 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-1) RECEIVING VOTES: Brookings, Sioux Falls Washington, O’Gorman, Spearfish, Pierre, Watertown, Sturgis, Harrisburg. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-0) 2 Harrisburg (2-0-1) 3 Rapid City Stevens (3-1) 4 Brandon Valley (1-0-2) 5 Aberdeen Central (3-0-1) RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Roosevelt, O’Gorman, Rapid City...
drgnews.com
Starting today, traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions on Missouri River bridge at Pierre/Fort Pierre
Starting today (Aug. 22, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The westbound outside lane and the eastbound inside lane over the bridge will be closed, resulting in one lane of traffic in both directions.
drgnews.com
Pierre traffic restriction: Capitol and Elizabeth
Beginning tomorrow morning (Aug. 23, 2022), there will be a traffic restriction at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Pierre. A portion of the intersection will be closed for paving work. However, two-way traffic will be maintained in the intersection throughout the construction process. Elizabeth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Pleasant Drive, remains closed for construction.
drgnews.com
2nd Half Rally Sends Sully Buttes Over Stanley County In Opener
FORT PIERRE – Sully Buttes scored on consecutive possessions in the second half to defeat Sully Buttes 16-6 Friday in the football opener at Ole Williamson Field. Charger quarterback Landon Hepker completed a 62-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, then ran in a two-point conversion and Sully Buttes (1-0) led 8-0.
drgnews.com
Juvenile male in custody after early Friday evening pursuit from Lyman County into Stanley County
No one was injured, but a juvenile is in custody after a high speed pursuit around 5:15pm CT yesterday (Aug. 19, 2022) that started in Lyman County and ended in Stanley County south of Fort Pierre. Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger says a Lyman County Deputy received information about a...
drgnews.com
Oct. 18 trial set for McLaughlin charged with Assault and Threatening Law Enforcement
A 42 year old man from McLaughlin has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Threatening a Federal Law Enforcement Officer. Richard Todd Steele pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on June 13, 2021, in McLaughlin,...
