Two suspects surrender to NYPD in Queens robbery beating death of taxi driver

Kutin Gyimah's family attended a press conference after his slaying. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

Two suspects have surrendered in the Queens beating death of a taxi driver during a robbery , police sources said Thursday.

Austin Amos, 20, surrendered at the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway at 11 p.m. Wednesday, about four hours after the NYPD released surveillance video of the attack and named him as a suspect. Amos was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in, police sources said.

A second suspect, Nickolus Porter, 20, also surrendered at the 101st Precinct stationhouse, the sources said.

The suspects tried to rob Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Beach 54th St. near Arverne Blvd. in the Edgemere section of the Rockaways about 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the cabbie dropped them off in his yellow minivan.

Gyimah chased the attackers when they ran off. When he caught up to them, they pushed him to the ground and then kicked and punched him, the video released by the NYPD Wednesday shows.

The victim stood up — and one of the group punched him in the face, sending him toppling to the pavement, the video shows. The impact of the fall knocked him unconscious.

Medics took Gyimah to St. John’s Hospital, where the Ghanian immigrant died. The city Medical Examiner ruled Gyimah’s death a homicide that resulted from blunt force trauma to his head.

Charges against Amos and Porter are pending.

Three other girls were initially described as being part of the incident, but one, 16, is not expected to be charged, sources said. The other two, 13 and 15, have been identified and are being sought.

Amos has six prior arrests, including for robbery, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct, police said.

Porter on July 25 was sentenced to three years’ probation following a petty larceny guilty plea in Nassau County, court records show.

At least one of the suspects laughed after the deadly robbery, surveillance footage from a nearby apartment building shows.

Gyimah’s grieving widow, Abigail Gyimah, said her husband never feared for his safety, putting his destiny in God’s hands.

“He loved his job because the Bible says whatever you find your hand doing do it will all your strength and God will bless it,” she told reporters outside the family’s home in the Bronx.

“My husband was a good man. He was everything we had. He was my children’s hero,” Gyimah said.

“I look up to God but besides God he was the only one I looked up to.”

Asked what fate her husband would want for his attackers, Gyimah said: “He would want justice to be served.”

She implored the two remaining suspects “to turn themselves in, because they are going to be caught, if not by man, by God.”

Fernando Mateo, head of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said that the teens, when arrested, should also be charged as adults, even as he noted that the widow and others in Gyimah’s family are not vengeful.

“The family is so noble that rather than hate, they are praying for these kids as well,” Mateo said.