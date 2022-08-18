Read full article on original website
Price of Regular Unleaded Gas is Down to $3.11 Per Gallon in Rutherford County
Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 53.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
The Travis Manion Foundation and The City Schools Foundation team up for a special 5k
Murfreesboro, TN —The Travis Manion Foundation and The City Schools Foundation are joining forces to host The Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run on September 10, 2022. This year, the two organizations combined the annual Back to School Dash with the Heroes Run. Proceeds from the event will go into a...
English grad student interns at Discovery Center thanks to new course
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Graduate student Sarah Hicks is not the typical English graduate program student. She returned to school after working four years as an English as a second language, or ESL, teacher but not to further her classroom career. She wants to pursue a niche career as a show writer or narrative and experience designer.
Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
Middle Tennessee Electric to hold their Annual Meeting on August 27th (Virtual)
Sat. (Aug. 27, 2022) 2:00PM The Annual Meeting is a signature of the cooperative business model. Held by Middle Tennessee Electric since 1936, it is a meeting for the members. It has historically been a time of fellowship, fun and business. Among the key events at the Annual Meeting are...
UPDATE: Threat To Coffee County Schools Posted On Twitter - Suspect Located in Neighboring County
UPDATED at 2:30 PM on MONDAY: (COFFEE COUNTY) In neighboring Coffee County, the Sheriff’s Department reports they have identified the suspect who is accused of posting a threat against the schools in their community. Evidently, the threat that was posted to social media was directed towards the Coffee County Schools, although the threat was not school specific.
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Smyrna enjoys a big night of high school football
High school football is one of those special things in these here parts. For many years now those Friday night lights have been shining brightly in Rutherford county. The Smyrna community enjoyed a memorable evening of pigskin play on August 19 as the 2022 season kicked off. A new chapter...
Miracle League All-Star Game and festivities, Sept 16-17, featured on “The Insider”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Play Ball! The 2022 Miracle League All Stars, showcasing special talent from across the nation, bring the nation’s best to Murfreesboro Sept. 16-17, for competition at Miracle Field of Murfreesboro. The City of Murfreesboro is hosting the 2022 event and the Miracle League All Stars competition, Sept. 17, will be televised live on CityTV, which will also include Facebook and YouTube. Miracle Field of Murfreesboro is located at McKnight Park, 120 DeJarnettee Lane.
