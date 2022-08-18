Read full article on original website
Related
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
3 News Now
WATCH: Nebraska head coach Frost having some fun before Huskers head to Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium. A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin. Nebraska faces...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska needs luck in 2022
Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
WOWT
Lincoln woman celebrates 105th birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends. Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?
Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
3 News Now
Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News
Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
theunderdogtribune.com
Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers
Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
RELATED PEOPLE
1011now.com
Cornhusker Marching Band plays first exhibition since 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Cornhusker Marching Band brought its exhibition back on Friday for the first time since 2019, giving family, friends and fans a preview of what they can see this season. This dry run was postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020, and then last year lightning sidelined the...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
WOWT
Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?. It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday. Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corn Nation
Setting Questions Answered For Nebraska in Red-White Scrimmage
Nebraska Red 3, Nebraska White 0- 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 Maggie Mendelson (set 2 and 3) Bekka Allick (set 2 and 3) Jaylen Rayes (player and coach) Setter Kennedi Orr runs a smooth offense. She sets a beautiful ball. Coach Cook said “she did a nice job setting, you can see how talented she is”. There will be growing pains as she learns to be a D1 setter for a top tier team, but she makes Nebraska better, period. She sets a consistently fast ball to the outside hitter which gives them space between blockers to earn kills. Tonight, she distributed the ball to all the hitters with amazing balance.
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
News Channel Nebraska
Water outage expected in Auburn
AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
kfornow.com
Former Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022)(KOLN) -A Nemaha County judge has sentenced a former Lincoln sports writer to serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple different occasions. As first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, a 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4