Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska needs luck in 2022

Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln woman celebrates 105th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends. Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
theunderdogtribune.com

Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers

Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Cornhusker Marching Band plays first exhibition since 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Cornhusker Marching Band brought its exhibition back on Friday for the first time since 2019, giving family, friends and fans a preview of what they can see this season. This dry run was postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020, and then last year lightning sidelined the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?. It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday. Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Setting Questions Answered For Nebraska in Red-White Scrimmage

Nebraska Red 3, Nebraska White 0- 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 Maggie Mendelson (set 2 and 3) Bekka Allick (set 2 and 3) Jaylen Rayes (player and coach) Setter Kennedi Orr runs a smooth offense. She sets a beautiful ball. Coach Cook said “she did a nice job setting, you can see how talented she is”. There will be growing pains as she learns to be a D1 setter for a top tier team, but she makes Nebraska better, period. She sets a consistently fast ball to the outside hitter which gives them space between blockers to earn kills. Tonight, she distributed the ball to all the hitters with amazing balance.
LINCOLN, NE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
News Channel Nebraska

Water outage expected in Auburn

AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.
AUBURN, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
kfornow.com

Former Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022)(KOLN) -A Nemaha County judge has sentenced a former Lincoln sports writer to serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple different occasions. As first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, a 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled...
LINCOLN, NE
