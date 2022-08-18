Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Isreal Laviene holds a very special place with us at KPIX 5. In early 2021, we helped connect him to his dream school, Morehouse College in Atlanta.Now Laviene is back home for summer break with good news about his first year at school. Last year, Laviene shared with KPIX his acceptance letter from Morehouse."Dear Isreal, I am excited to welcome you as the newest member of the class of 2025 at Morehouse College," read Laviene. "You should be proud of the accomplishments that led you to this moment." Laviene's acceptance to Morehouse changed his life. "When...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO