Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.

Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs
An Atlanta-based tech startup recently received $100,000 plus access to training and resources through a national program designed to assist Black entrepreneurs. Pruuvn (pronounced “proven”), a credentialing and data trust company co-founded by Bryan Hobbs and Marcus Shute, is one of five startups to be accepted into the Black Founder Accelerator program, an initiative of […] The post Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Crown Royal Celebrates Black-Owned Atlanta Beauty Businesses Through Generosity Hour Series
August is National Black Business Month and Crown Royal is raising a glass to those who help make Atlanta beautiful: Black beauty small business owners. Crown Royal teamed up with Atlanta entrepreneur, Alicia Scott, of Range Beauty and Grammy-nominated duo, EARTHGANG, to celebrate and build connections between Black beauty small business owners during a special Generosity Hour event in Atlanta, according to a press release.
Atlanta Daily World
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
saportareport.com
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
Morehouse College student from SF takes stock of accomplishments and road ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- Isreal Laviene holds a very special place with us at KPIX 5. In early 2021, we helped connect him to his dream school, Morehouse College in Atlanta.Now Laviene is back home for summer break with good news about his first year at school. Last year, Laviene shared with KPIX his acceptance letter from Morehouse."Dear Isreal, I am excited to welcome you as the newest member of the class of 2025 at Morehouse College," read Laviene. "You should be proud of the accomplishments that led you to this moment." Laviene's acceptance to Morehouse changed his life. "When...
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
nowhabersham.com
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Black Enterprise
