Astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the most massive known star in the universe, an advance that suggests giant stars may not be as huge as previously thought.Scientists trying to understand how some of the biggest known stars – some over 100 times the mass of the Sun – are formed have found it particularly challenging to obtain observations of these giants.This is because they often dwell in the densely populated hearts of dust-shrouded star clusters.Such stars also live fast and die young, burning through their energy reserves in only a few million years, researchers say.Using the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO