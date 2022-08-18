Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Sharpest image taken of universe’s most massive known star
Astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the most massive known star in the universe, an advance that suggests giant stars may not be as huge as previously thought.Scientists trying to understand how some of the biggest known stars – some over 100 times the mass of the Sun – are formed have found it particularly challenging to obtain observations of these giants.This is because they often dwell in the densely populated hearts of dust-shrouded star clusters.Such stars also live fast and die young, burning through their energy reserves in only a few million years, researchers say.Using the...
Science Focus
Evil doppelgängers, alternate timelines and infinite possibilities: the physics of the multiverse explained
The word ‘universe’ once described everything that exists. But as our horizons have expanded, many scientists have begun to consider what’s beyond our own cosmos, and whether there may be many other universes lurking tantalisingly out of sight. You might have noticed, if you’ve set foot in...
sciencealert.com
Asteroid Ryugu Reveals Ancient Grains of Stardust Older Than The Solar System
Tiny fragments of rock brought back from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit are so old, they predate the Solar System. A new analysis of samples of asteroid Ryugu has revealed the presence of mineral grains forged in the outflows or explosions of old stars before our own Sun formed.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth
Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.
Teacher discovers a mysterious radioactive rock in a cupboard - so how on earth did it get there?
A radioactive rock has been discovered by a teacher 'playing around' with a radiation detection device. The incident not only sparked panic at the school, but also at the NSW Department of Education (DoE) and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO). The head science teacher at Randwick Girls'...
Scientists finally locate mysterious, missing material in space
Scientists have finally located mysterious, missing material that appeared to have disappeared in space.When stars are growing, there is plenty of carbon monoxide around. It glows brightly in the protoplanetary disks where new worlds begin life, and scientists can easily find it.But much of it is missing, scientists have found over recent years. When scientists calculate how much carbon monoxide should be in those disks, and compare it with actual observations, something does not seem to add up.But scientists appear to have solved the mystery. The missing material has been hiding, in ice formations within the disks themselves, researchers...
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
sciencealert.com
Protons Could Contain a Smaller Particle That Is Heavier Than The Proton Itself
Protons may have more "charm" than we thought, new research suggests. A proton is one of the subatomic particles that make up the nucleus of an atom. As small as protons are, they are composed of even tinier elementary particles known as quarks, which come in a variety of "flavors," or types: up, down, strange, charm, bottom, and top.
Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet
The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back. Voyager 1 was launched after Voyager 2, on September 5. Attached to the flank of each Voyager was a Golden Record carrying greetings, sounds, images and music from Earth. The spacecraft were more or less twins, but they had different trajectories and scientific instruments. While both...
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Universe Today
Ancient Coin Discovery With An Astronomical Mystery
What does the ancient coin found recently off the shores of Israel depict?. You never know what discoveries are waiting to be found in old records or artwork. A recent archaeological find sent us down just such an astronomical rabbit-hole, leading us to ideas that are fun and interesting to consider.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
The new phase was made by firing lasers at 10 ytterbium ions inside a quantum computer.
Astronomy.com
101 Must-See Cosmic Objects
Stephan’s Quintet, one of the first science targets of the James Webb Space Telescope, sits just 0.5° southwest of NGC 7331, making it one of the easiest tight groups to find. Halton C. Arp listed this compact group as Arp 319 in his 1966 Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. Later, he used NGC 7320’s anomalous redshift — much lower than the others’ in the group, indicating it is much closer — to question the validity of redshift as a reliable measure of distance. But Hubble Space Telescope observations dismissed his concerns, as NGC 7320 resolves into stars, while the Quintet’s four other galaxies do not. This proves NGC 7320 is indeed an interloper not physically part of the crowd: NGC 7320 is a small Sb galaxy 39 million light-years away. NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B, and NGC 7319 are 7.5 times more distant.
