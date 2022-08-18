ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found

Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Sharpest image taken of universe’s most massive known star

Astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the most massive known star in the universe, an advance that suggests giant stars may not be as huge as previously thought.Scientists trying to understand how some of the biggest known stars – some over 100 times the mass of the Sun – are formed have found it particularly challenging to obtain observations of these giants.This is because they often dwell in the densely populated hearts of dust-shrouded star clusters.Such stars also live fast and die young, burning through their energy reserves in only a few million years, researchers say.Using the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hole#The Big Bang#Stampede2
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
The Independent

Scientists finally locate mysterious, missing material in space

Scientists have finally located mysterious, missing material that appeared to have disappeared in space.When stars are growing, there is plenty of carbon monoxide around. It glows brightly in the protoplanetary disks where new worlds begin life, and scientists can easily find it.But much of it is missing, scientists have found over recent years. When scientists calculate how much carbon monoxide should be in those disks, and compare it with actual observations, something does not seem to add up.But scientists appear to have solved the mystery. The missing material has been hiding, in ice formations within the disks themselves, researchers...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

Protons Could Contain a Smaller Particle That Is Heavier Than The Proton Itself

Protons may have more "charm" than we thought, new research suggests. A proton is one of the subatomic particles that make up the nucleus of an atom. As small as protons are, they are composed of even tinier elementary particles known as quarks, which come in a variety of "flavors," or types: up, down, strange, charm, bottom, and top.
CHEMISTRY
BGR.com

Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet

The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning

On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back. Voyager 1 was launched after Voyager 2, on September 5. Attached to the flank of each Voyager was a Golden Record carrying greetings, sounds, images and music from Earth. The spacecraft were more or less twins, but they had different trajectories and scientific instruments. While both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time

The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
Universe Today

Ancient Coin Discovery With An Astronomical Mystery

What does the ancient coin found recently off the shores of Israel depict?. You never know what discoveries are waiting to be found in old records or artwork. A recent archaeological find sent us down just such an astronomical rabbit-hole, leading us to ideas that are fun and interesting to consider.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy.com

101 Must-See Cosmic Objects

Stephan’s Quintet, one of the first science targets of the James Webb Space Telescope, sits just 0.5° southwest of NGC 7331, making it one of the easiest tight groups to find. Halton C. Arp listed this compact group as Arp 319 in his 1966 Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. Later, he used NGC 7320’s anomalous redshift — much lower than the others’ in the group, indicating it is much closer — to question the validity of redshift as a reliable measure of distance. But Hubble Space Telescope observations dismissed his concerns, as NGC 7320 resolves into stars, while the Quintet’s four other galaxies do not. This proves NGC 7320 is indeed an interloper not physically part of the crowd: NGC 7320 is a small Sb galaxy 39 million light-years away. NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B, and NGC 7319 are 7.5 times more distant.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy