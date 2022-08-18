Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.

17 HOURS AGO