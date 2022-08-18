Read full article on original website
GS Ben Carr Advances to US Amateur Championship Final Sunday
PARAMUS, N.J. – Georgia Southern fifth-year senior Ben Carr won four of the final nine holes to down Derek Hitchner 3 & 2 Saturday in the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. With the win, he advances to Sunday, August 21, 2022, 36-hole championship final against Sam Bennett of Texas A&M.
(Opinion) Georgia Southern Synchronous Site Courses are Terrible
For just the base in-state tuition, it is $2,732 to attend Georgia Southern in 2022, if you are staying on campus, it will cost you upwards of $9,250, and I am only listing the in-state costs. In addition to student tuition and fees, the university received $22,363,915 from private fundraising...
Video shows players, fans fleeing Savannah high school football stadium during fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video from a high school football game in Savannah shows fans and players running off the field during a game on Friday. The game was taking place at Memorial Stadium, where Benedictine Military School was playing Jenkins High School. Police said toward the end of the...
Police in Savannah spot little boy playing basketball by himself, challenge him to a game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The Savannah Police Department made some new friends with an impromptu basketball showdown during the weekend. According to SPD, officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped at a church next to the Liberty City Community Center and spotted a little boy playing basketball.
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
Michael Kenny Patrick
Mr. Michael Kenny Patrick, 49, of Sylvania, GA passed away at his home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Kenny was born in Savannah, GA to Joyce Elaine Seyle and Clifford Casey Patrick. He resided in Effingham County for most of his life. He recently worked at Lowe’s, and prior to that he installed floor coverings. Kenny attended Newington Baptist Church. He loved watching sports, especially Georgia Bulldogs football, as well as hunting and fishing and was regarded as a capable marksman.
Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith
Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
Sum’mo Tea building a small business Communi’Tea on Savannah Avenue
Statesboro is a unique town. It has nooks and crannies of small business treasures interlaced throughout its city limits. And if you go roaming through its streets, you might stumble upon the trendy tea shop called Sum’mo Tea & Things on Savannah Avenue. Sum’mo Tea & Things boasts a...
Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah
The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
Olivia Jean Boyd
Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
John J. Unkel Jr.
John J. Unkel, Jr. of Statesboro, GA passed in the company of friends on August 16, 2022. While he left us suddenly, he had made peace with his condition, as well as with his family, friends, and the world at large. The scope of his good deeds and kind work...
Renovation of historic allée at Botanic Garden nears completion
The Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University is a beautiful and historic piece of our community, and one of its most well-known features is currently undergoing an impressive renovation project. The garden, located on Bland Avenue near campus, spans more than 11 acres on what was Dan and Catharine (O’Neal)...
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate
Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson
Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. June was born on June 14th 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart. She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car. June was a member at Temple Baptist church in Statesboro.
One Millionth Meal to be given at Saturday’s Food Lion – FEED THE BORO at SHS
The Feed the Boro (FTB) team will distribute its one millionth meal to our community since beginning the monthly Family Food Drops in 2020. The August Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School (SHS), 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
