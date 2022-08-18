ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

GS Ben Carr Advances to US Amateur Championship Final Sunday

PARAMUS, N.J. – Georgia Southern fifth-year senior Ben Carr won four of the final nine holes to down Derek Hitchner 3 & 2 Saturday in the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. With the win, he advances to Sunday, August 21, 2022, 36-hole championship final against Sam Bennett of Texas A&M.
(Opinion) Georgia Southern Synchronous Site Courses are Terrible

For just the base in-state tuition, it is $2,732 to attend Georgia Southern in 2022, if you are staying on campus, it will cost you upwards of $9,250, and I am only listing the in-state costs. In addition to student tuition and fees, the university received $22,363,915 from private fundraising...
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins

Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington

Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
STATESBORO, GA
Michael Kenny Patrick

Mr. Michael Kenny Patrick, 49, of Sylvania, GA passed away at his home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Kenny was born in Savannah, GA to Joyce Elaine Seyle and Clifford Casey Patrick. He resided in Effingham County for most of his life. He recently worked at Lowe’s, and prior to that he installed floor coverings. Kenny attended Newington Baptist Church. He loved watching sports, especially Georgia Bulldogs football, as well as hunting and fishing and was regarded as a capable marksman.
Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith

Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
James Madison
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
Olivia Jean Boyd

Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS

Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
John J. Unkel Jr.

John J. Unkel, Jr. of Statesboro, GA passed in the company of friends on August 16, 2022. While he left us suddenly, he had made peace with his condition, as well as with his family, friends, and the world at large. The scope of his good deeds and kind work...
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate

Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson

Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. June was born on June 14th 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart. She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car. June was a member at Temple Baptist church in Statesboro.
One Millionth Meal to be given at Saturday’s Food Lion – FEED THE BORO at SHS

The Feed the Boro (FTB) team will distribute its one millionth meal to our community since beginning the monthly Family Food Drops in 2020. The August Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School (SHS), 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
