Atlanta, GA

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Comments / 51

csibabe2003
4d ago

So how about promoting her qualifications not her race. Stop promoting race divide by masquerading it as a "feel good" news article.

Reply(4)
20
Lamont Jackson
3d ago

It has to either be white men (who at feminine) or jealous white woman who cant accomplish things themselves shading/trolling this article...The insecurities and jealousy is at a all time high 👍🏿👸🏾 Keep applying pressure Queen🏆

Reply(8)
6
Leroy Price
3d ago

I'm getting tired of hearing about all these black owned businesses what about Spanish own businesses and white owned businesses without them you wouldn't have any businesses blacks you know that

Reply(4)
10
 

