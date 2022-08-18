ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

Defendant’s mother among four indicted in Atlantic City gang-related shooting

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmt3v_0hMSryMv00

An Atlantic City woman is accused of witness-tampering in a gang-related shooting allegedly carried out by her son and two others.

Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a juvenile boy allegedly planned the Aug. 12, 2021, on a 22-year-old identified only as M.B.

M.B. was walking on the sidewalk around 1600 Sewell Avenue when the three opened fire from a stolen vehicle.

The victim was struck several times, including in the face and shoulder.

The investigation found the shooting was gang-related, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Beatrice Chappell along with Faheem Harris allegedly conspired with her son, Armaad Brooks-Chappell, to tamper with the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwgET_0hMSryMv00
Faheem Harris’ whereabouts are not known.

Jones along with two other men had just been jailed two months earlier, after an investigation led SWAT to a home in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue. At that time, Jones and three others were charged with multiple weapons offenses, along with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

It was not clear if he was a suspect in the shooting at that time.

But the 19-year-old and Brooks-Chappell, 20, have now been indicted on 22 counts, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gang criminality. The charges also include using a juvenile in the commitment of a crime.

The status of the juvenile’s case was not released due to privacy law surrounding underage defendants.

Chappell, 35, and Harris, 21, were indicted on charges of witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, both third-degree crimes. Brooks-Chappell was also indicted on those charges as well, bringing his counts to 24.

Brooks-Chappell was arraigned Monday, and pleaded not guilty before Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor. Jones is scheduled for arraignment Monday. Chappell will be arraigned Aug. 30.

Harris’ whereabouts are currently unknown. The Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for his mugshot.

NOTE: The Atlantic County jail does not release mugshots unless a defendant is wanted or has been convicted.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS News

Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defendants#Atlantic City#Murder#Violent Crime#Swat
BreakingAC

One wounded in Pleasantville shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville police investigating shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person Sunday night. The shooting happened in the area of Lake Place, sources told BreakingAC. Witnesses heard several rounds and saw a victim being taken in an ambulance. No further information was immediately available. This story is developing. Check...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa

The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
401
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy