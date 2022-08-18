Defendant’s mother among four indicted in Atlantic City gang-related shooting

An Atlantic City woman is accused of witness-tampering in a gang-related shooting allegedly carried out by her son and two others.

Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a juvenile boy allegedly planned the Aug. 12, 2021, on a 22-year-old identified only as M.B.

M.B. was walking on the sidewalk around 1600 Sewell Avenue when the three opened fire from a stolen vehicle.

The victim was struck several times, including in the face and shoulder.

The investigation found the shooting was gang-related, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Beatrice Chappell along with Faheem Harris allegedly conspired with her son, Armaad Brooks-Chappell, to tamper with the victim.

Faheem Harris’ whereabouts are not known.

Jones along with two other men had just been jailed two months earlier, after an investigation led SWAT to a home in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue. At that time, Jones and three others were charged with multiple weapons offenses, along with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

It was not clear if he was a suspect in the shooting at that time.

But the 19-year-old and Brooks-Chappell, 20, have now been indicted on 22 counts, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gang criminality. The charges also include using a juvenile in the commitment of a crime.

The status of the juvenile’s case was not released due to privacy law surrounding underage defendants.

Chappell, 35, and Harris, 21, were indicted on charges of witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, both third-degree crimes. Brooks-Chappell was also indicted on those charges as well, bringing his counts to 24.

Brooks-Chappell was arraigned Monday, and pleaded not guilty before Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor. Jones is scheduled for arraignment Monday. Chappell will be arraigned Aug. 30.

Harris’ whereabouts are currently unknown. The Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for his mugshot.

NOTE: The Atlantic County jail does not release mugshots unless a defendant is wanted or has been convicted.