Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO