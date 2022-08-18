ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updating Renovations At Downtown Bryan’s Palace And Queen Theaters

In June of 2021, the Bryan city council approved a contract for outsourcing the operation of the downtown Queen and Palace Theater properties. The Queen reopened in January 2022 and renovations and additions will be starting soon at the Palace. Deputy city manager Joey Dunn says changes at the Palace...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog

A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American

Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Bennett Crowned 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr, 1UP, at The Ridgewood Country Club. In the 36-hole championship round, Bennett held up a 3UP lead after the first 18 holes and extended his lead to five after winning Nos. 2 and 3. Carr rebounded and cut the lead to two after back-to-back victories on holes five and six before winning hole 10.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

