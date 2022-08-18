Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
wtaw.com
Filing Ends For Most November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan
The filing period ended Monday for all but two Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election. Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland. Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and...
wtaw.com
Updating Renovations At Downtown Bryan’s Palace And Queen Theaters
In June of 2021, the Bryan city council approved a contract for outsourcing the operation of the downtown Queen and Palace Theater properties. The Queen reopened in January 2022 and renovations and additions will be starting soon at the Palace. Deputy city manager Joey Dunn says changes at the Palace...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog
A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M’s Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American
Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries
A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning. According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting. The officer and a resident living at the location of the...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M’s Bennett Crowned 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr, 1UP, at The Ridgewood Country Club. In the 36-hole championship round, Bennett held up a 3UP lead after the first 18 holes and extended his lead to five after winning Nos. 2 and 3. Carr rebounded and cut the lead to two after back-to-back victories on holes five and six before winning hole 10.
Comments / 0