munciejournal.com
Muncie Community Invited to ‘Take Leap of Faith for Families’
MUNCIE, IN—This Saturday, August 27th, Family Alliance invites you to go to new heights to support Muncie families. To support their mission of helping single parent families attain self-sustainability, dozens of community members will be rappelling down the side of the College of Architecture and Planning on the Ball State Campus, and celebrating at a block party on University Green.
munciejournal.com
A Look at the ‘Early Childhood Education Crisis’ on a Local Level
That’s the astonishing number of children on waitlists at just a handful of childcare centers in Muncie, Indiana. While there may very well be some duplication within that number (some families may put their children on multiple waitlists to better compete for an open spot), it’s a sobering indication of just how bad the national early childhood education crisis is, even at just the local level.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
readthereporter.com
The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
Good News: 1 more visit to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — If 13Sports director Dave Calabro learned anything from his previous two visits to this year's Indiana State Fair, it's that the place is teeming with happy faces and positive outlooks. One visitor this week couldn't wait to share his musical talents with us. "I've a roof up...
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
WHAT: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide. Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School. WHEN:. 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18. WHERE:. Eastside Elementary School. 844 N Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN...
Current Publishing
Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall
Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
indyschild.com
You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Farm Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Award
“The Hancock family has contributed to Indiana’s agricultural history for over 150 years, and I hope to see them continue to succeed,” Schaibley said. “This is an incredible accomplishment, and they deserve to be recognized for withstanding the test of time and passing down family traditions.”. The...
Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and being rivals, the Shenandoah cheer team said […]
