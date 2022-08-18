Multiple record sales were made during the 2022 Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions, raising over $256,000 for Youth in Agriculture, with over $148,000 of hometown support. The highest total sale this year was the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow exhibited by Connor Keithley of Chillicothe. The barrow was purchased by Climate FieldView for $7,500. Additional funds provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown support resulted in a record-breaking value of $46,946.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO