ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois crop conditions decline

Corn and soybeans took another slight step backwards in Illinois last week. The USDA says on Sunday corn was rated 70 percent good to excellent, down from 73 percent the week before, while soybeans are rated 68 percent good to excellent down from 69 percent. Eighty percent of the corn...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Record sales made during Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions

Multiple record sales were made during the 2022 Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions, raising over $256,000 for Youth in Agriculture, with over $148,000 of hometown support. The highest total sale this year was the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow exhibited by Connor Keithley of Chillicothe. The barrow was purchased by Climate FieldView for $7,500. Additional funds provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown support resulted in a record-breaking value of $46,946.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cranberries are a superfood

Cranberries are high in nutrients and antioxidants, which can provide an array of health benefits. Tom Lochner is with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy