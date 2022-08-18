Read full article on original website
Illinois crop conditions decline
Corn and soybeans took another slight step backwards in Illinois last week. The USDA says on Sunday corn was rated 70 percent good to excellent, down from 73 percent the week before, while soybeans are rated 68 percent good to excellent down from 69 percent. Eighty percent of the corn...
Record sales made during Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions
Multiple record sales were made during the 2022 Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions, raising over $256,000 for Youth in Agriculture, with over $148,000 of hometown support. The highest total sale this year was the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow exhibited by Connor Keithley of Chillicothe. The barrow was purchased by Climate FieldView for $7,500. Additional funds provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown support resulted in a record-breaking value of $46,946.
Cranberries are a superfood
Cranberries are high in nutrients and antioxidants, which can provide an array of health benefits. Tom Lochner is with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.
