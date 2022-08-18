ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Feds Must Release Redacted Version of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit, Judge Rules

By Ryan Bort
 4 days ago
A federal judge in Florida has ordered the release of the affidavit that led the search of former President Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant the FBI executed last Monday, ruled on Thursday that the Justice Department has until next Thursday at noon to release a redacted version of affidavit.

Judge Reinhart said he believes portions of the affidavit “could be presumptively unsealed, but that it wasn’t up to him to determine “whether those portions would be meaningful for the public or the media.”

The surprising decision came after the Justice Department argued that the affidavit should remain sealed so as not to compromise its investigation, which Jay Bratt, head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence division, noted is still in its “early stages” and involves “several witnesses.”

“This is not a precedent that we want to set,” Bratt said of the potential unsealing of the affidavit.

The Justice Department last week released the search warrant, which revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act . The affidavit, which led to the warrant, contains more details about the investigation, including information about witnesses. Trump and his allies have been pushing for the affidavit’s release, although his team did not present any argument in court on Thursday as to why exactly they feel it should be unsealed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Comments / 34

Houseguest
4d ago

And then the threats begin. It’s no wonder people don’t want to cooperate in investigations anymore

Reply(5)
10
Sharon Martins
4d ago

Why don’t they want the truth out ! The judge is only allowing redacted ???

Reply(1)
9
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Allies Have No Clue How to Respond to Report of Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress and right-wing media talking heads have been having a conniption since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. They haven’t had as much to say, however, since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department intends to make the search warrant public and The Washington Post reported that the raid focused on documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information. The relative silence has persisted into Friday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI retrieved boxes of “top secret” material during the search, and as the warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, destroying records, and obstructing justice.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
