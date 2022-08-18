Read full article on original website
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Non-motor symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and sleep disorders, are observed in patients with ALS and reduce their QoL. Many of the non-motor symptoms are poorly defined with unexplained mechanisms, are underdiagnosed, and remain unreported during clinical consultation. Although the non-motor symptoms of ALS were partially known, there has been so far no comprehensive study on their frequency and characteristics. In addition, its impact on the QoL has not been fully investigated.
‘Drug factory’ implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice
HOUSTON – (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice’s cytokine “drug factory” implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. HOUSTON –...
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at...
Researchers show how mutations in ‘dark genome’ cause pancreatic malformations
Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial for pancreatic differentiation and function – and for the first time – describe how it works. Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial...
Modified bladder cancer treatment shows promise in animal studies
SAN ANTONIO (August 22, 2022) – A modified tuberculosis (TB) vaccine developed at Texas Biomed could help treat a form of bladder cancer, called non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without strong side effects. Results in mouse models and human cells show promising results and pave the way for human clinical trials. The research, conducted in close collaboration with UT Health San Antonio, was published online in June in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.
Surprising culprit worsens stroke, TBI damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 23, 2022) – In the aftermath of a stroke or TBI, a group of amino acids that typically support brain function contribute significantly to the brain destruction that can follow both these injuries, scientists report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 23, 2022) – In the aftermath of a...
The Best Exercises For Asthma
Despite being good for the brain and body, exercise is something that people with asthma must consider carefully. Here are the best exercises for asthma.
