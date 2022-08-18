ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
bioengineer.org

Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction

Non-motor symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and sleep disorders, are observed in patients with ALS and reduce their QoL. Many of the non-motor symptoms are poorly defined with unexplained mechanisms, are underdiagnosed, and remain unreported during clinical consultation. Although the non-motor symptoms of ALS were partially known, there has been so far no comprehensive study on their frequency and characteristics. In addition, its impact on the QoL has not been fully investigated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

‘Drug factory’ implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice

HOUSTON – (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice’s cytokine “drug factory” implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. HOUSTON –...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops

Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Modified bladder cancer treatment shows promise in animal studies

SAN ANTONIO (August 22, 2022) – A modified tuberculosis (TB) vaccine developed at Texas Biomed could help treat a form of bladder cancer, called non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without strong side effects. Results in mouse models and human cells show promising results and pave the way for human clinical trials. The research, conducted in close collaboration with UT Health San Antonio, was published online in June in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.
bioengineer.org

Surprising culprit worsens stroke, TBI damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 23, 2022) – In the aftermath of a stroke or TBI, a group of amino acids that typically support brain function contribute significantly to the brain destruction that can follow both these injuries, scientists report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 23, 2022) – In the aftermath of a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Community Policy