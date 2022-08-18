Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. Gillian Carter - "The...
Drew Scott perfectly explains the unexplainable feelings of new parenthood
The HGTV star and wife, Linda Pham, welcomed baby, Parker James Scott, on May 4. Scott recently spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about his new role as Dad and, yes, you already guess it, he's crushing the game (and crushing on his little boy!). Drew Scott, 44, says becoming a parent...
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘70s: Getting the Led out with Sabbath, the Who, Pink Floyd and more
In the second installment in Total Guitar's Greatest Guitar Albums of All Time, we're going to be looking at an era when the big beasts of rock turned up the volume, went big and bold with ideas that changed guitar music for keeps. If the greatest guitar albums of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudersound.com
This pop punk cover of Master Of Puppets has got enraged Metallica fans baying for blood
Is the sun shining? Is your day off to a perfect start? Are you feeling like your life is finally starting to come together? Well, sorry folks, here comes the dark clouds... The internet has uncovered the existence of a pop-punk cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets which might just have you binning your Netflix subscription and cursing the gods for allowing the creators of Stranger Things to propel the title track of the quartet's formidable third album into mainstream consciousness, courtesy of the show's highly-charismatic metalhead Eddie Munson.
TODAY.com
How to raise a musical kid
After I gave birth to the kind of baby we might call “spirited,” I quickly understood why there are so many lullabies. Our baby cried when we changed his diaper. Cried in the bath. Cried if I put him down for a moment to, say, shower. But if I sang to him, he’d go quiet and gaze at me. Becoming a parent turned me into a regular one-woman show. I found myself making up songs to get him to eat or tolerate everyday activities. (“Dry-Dry-Dry Dry Off the Baby” was a real banger.)
Ross Robinson did not like Slipknot the first time he heard them
Ross Robinson says he was reluctant to work with Slipknot after being unimpressed by their first demo
This is motherhood: Fashion designer and content creator Mikaela Pabon on helping moms find their personal style
This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this episode, Joyce talks with Mikaela Pabon about developing personal style and how she helps women break out of their fashion comfort zone. Mikaela also shares some exciting new developments with her clothing brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Going to Music Together® classes is a bonding experience to cherish forever
This article is sponsored by Music Together. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. One of the most amazing parts of being a parent is getting to experience everything anew through the eyes and ears of your child. Music, especially, gives us the chance to share many meaningful moments. When we sing and dance with our littles, we are reminded of how it feels to be moved by music as we watch them discover its magic.
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.”
What to expect when The Piano Guys team up with Tabernacle Choir for ‘Music and the Spoken Word’
Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson grew up listening to Tabernacle Choir music in their homes. Now for the first time, the duo of accomplished musicians will have the opportunity to create music on the same stage with the world-famous choir and orchestra. Schmidt and Nelson, the popular piano and...
musictimes.com
What Role Does Your Love For Music Play In Dating?
A simple question - do you have at least one friend who would be happy to say they don't like music at all? We're willing to bet you don't. People may have a variety of musical tastes and preferences, but the love for music as a phenomenon is in each of us. And the point here is not just that we like a set of melodic sounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy
For decades, Rosanne Cash has soared through the ranks of music with her powerhouse poetic skills and wistful reflections on her past. This hour, we explore Rosanne's life and legacy through her music. About Rosanne Cash. Rosanne Cash is a singer, songwriter and author. She is also the daughter of...
Meghan Markle podcast - latest: Duchess drops first episode of Archetypes on Spotify
The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on Meghan Markle’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).Meghan acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify. Archewell Audio sits under Archewell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after...
Meghan Markle Debuts ‘Archetypes’ Podcast On Spotify; Serena Williams Is First Guest
Meghan Markle unveiled the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, welcoming debut guest Serena Williams and promising a series “where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” Today’s debut episode arrives nearly two years after Markle and husband Prince Harry, under their Archewell Audio banner, signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify. Next week’s episode will feature an interview with Mariah Carey. Also featured in today’s episode is Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor and expert on gender in the workplace. During the Williams conversation, Prince Harry drops by, apparently unexpected. “You wanna come...
R.E.M.'s Chronic Town: enigmatic jangle rock that sounds like a portal to the ghost dimension
R.E.M.'s formative indie-rock EP Chronic Town belatedly makes it to compact disc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LISTEN: Add drama to your garden by using dahlias
On this week’s episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lisa Hilgenberg talks about one such flower that can do just that — dahlias! Here’s how to care for the many different types of these spectacular flowers.
guitar.com
The Story of Bigsby Guitars: the solidbody electric guitar’s unsung hero
Many people associate the name “Bigsby” with the iconic vibrato system that has been seen on almost every popular guitar model over the years. The vibrato systems became so popular, it’s easy to forget that Paul Bigsby actually made his own guitars before he started making vibrato systems.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Teacher goes viral with ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ song—watch the video here
Chicago educator Dwayne Reed’s music video “Welcome to Kindergarten” is going viral—and proving once again that teachers are absolutely amazing. In the now viral Instagram video, Reed wears a bow tie, plays the guitar, and sings his kindergarten song in an empty classroom. He sweet voice...
Motherly
New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0