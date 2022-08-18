A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO