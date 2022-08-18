ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

x1071.com

‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side

MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway and hit the apartment building adjacent to the roadway.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight on Madison’s east side, with police later determining the car was stolen. The Madison Fire Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard at about 1:41...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash

A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
x1071.com

TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival

MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee

MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
MADISON, WI

