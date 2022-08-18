Read full article on original website
‘We won’t get caught up for about 20 years’: DCHS facing critical staff shortage, overwhelming influx of animals
MADISON, Wis. — Animal shelters across the nation are suffering through a crisis, overpopulation, staff shortages, and inflation. The Dane County Humane Society may be a lot emptier than it typically is as they recently had their Empty the Shelter event, but they still need help. “A lot of...
Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, staff announces
MADISON, Wis. — Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. In a Facebook post, zoo staff said Tai began to show signs of decreased mobility and uncharacteristically had less interest in her food. A CT scan found her bones have signs of multiple myeloma.
YMCA of Dane County puts some after-school programs on ‘hiatus’ due to staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before students head back to the classroom, some parents in Dane County are scrambling to find after-school child care after the YMCA told them it won’t be able to staff some programs when classes resume. Scott Shoemaker, the senior director...
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure
BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members.
In the 608: How much did you raise to help kids go back to school?
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on free school supplies to help them get ready to head back to school. News 3 Now was once again proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and many local businesses to make this year’s drive another successful one. Over the last month, we asked you to help collect any and all sorts of school supplies.
Two People From Southwest Wisconsin Killed In Dane County Crash
Two people from Cuba City died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Dane County. According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21 year old Vickie Wendt and 23 year old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes of Cuba City both died in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Innovation Way and Reiner Road at around 8:30pm Saturday night. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday. Preliminary results confirm they died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time. The deaths remain under investigation by the City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Pressure washer causes carbon monoxide incident at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — An apartment on Madison’s west side saw high levels of carbon monoxide Saturday because of a pressure washer. Fire Department officials said a cleaning crew was using a gas-powered pressure washer to clean a parking area in the basement. Firefighters were called to the apartment in the 700 block of Knickerbocker Street at around 1:30 p.m. after a CO alarm activated in a third-floor hallway.
‘Team Hope’ annual walk and run in Madison raises awareness for Huntington’s Disease across the state
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will held the Madison Team Hope Walk and Run on Sunday morning at McKee Farms Park. “Days like today is a chance for our entire community to get together,” said Shana Verstegen. She coordinated...
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
For the Record: Afghan refugees one year after Taliban takeover
A year since Taliban takeover, Afghan refugees adjusting in Madison. Refugee resettlement director Becca Schwartz with Madison’s only resettlement agency, Jewish Social Services, joined For the Record to reflect on lessons learned and progress made one year since tens of thousands of Afghan refugees flooded into the United States as the Taliban retook their country.
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Immediately after the vehicles collided, the semi-truck veered left and crashed into the median before rolling over.
Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative underway
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vicerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just after 8:30 p.m.
WATCH: Why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness
Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to talk about why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness and instead should let it find you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out
MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
Car Collides With UTV Near Cuba City
A car collided with a UTV Saturday near Cuba City, resulting in two people being taken to a hospital. Around 4:30pm on Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a UTV at the intersection of Highway H and County Highway Triple-H. 52 year old Jennifer Simplot of Oregon was stopped on Triple-H in her vehicle and 31 year old Jacob Lange of Cuba City was traveling west on Highway H in a UTV. Simplot looked but did not see the UTV pull into the intersection. Lange was unable to stop and crashed into the passenger door of Simplot’s vehicle. Simplot was not injured in the crash. Her passenger, 51 year old Aimee Delaney of Dubuque had minor injuries and refused medical transport. Lange was injured and was taken by private vehicle for his injuries. A passenger in the UTV, 34 year old Ryan Mowry of Appleton was taken by ambulance to MercyOne-Dubuque Medical Center for his injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Simplot was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hazel Green Police Department, Jamestown Fire Department, Jamestown First Responders, Dickeyville EMS, Cuba City EMS and Automotion Towing of Kieler.
Bear Creek Solar Project Completed in Richland County
Thousands of homes in Richland County are about to benefit from a new project that provides them with solar power. Alliant Energy has finished construction on the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County. It’s Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm and it connects into the electrical transmission grid directly through the local substation. Alliant plans to build more than 1,000 of these projects at 12 sites across Wisconsin. Bear Creek is the first of the 12. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year. In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.
Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following debunked claims of attempted abduction
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a...
