A car collided with a UTV Saturday near Cuba City, resulting in two people being taken to a hospital. Around 4:30pm on Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a UTV at the intersection of Highway H and County Highway Triple-H. 52 year old Jennifer Simplot of Oregon was stopped on Triple-H in her vehicle and 31 year old Jacob Lange of Cuba City was traveling west on Highway H in a UTV. Simplot looked but did not see the UTV pull into the intersection. Lange was unable to stop and crashed into the passenger door of Simplot’s vehicle. Simplot was not injured in the crash. Her passenger, 51 year old Aimee Delaney of Dubuque had minor injuries and refused medical transport. Lange was injured and was taken by private vehicle for his injuries. A passenger in the UTV, 34 year old Ryan Mowry of Appleton was taken by ambulance to MercyOne-Dubuque Medical Center for his injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Simplot was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hazel Green Police Department, Jamestown Fire Department, Jamestown First Responders, Dickeyville EMS, Cuba City EMS and Automotion Towing of Kieler.

CUBA CITY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO