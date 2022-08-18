Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun
MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
x1071.com
Ride Across Wisconsin cyclists wrap up trek
WATERLOO, Wis. — Avid cyclists spent the weekend traveling across the state for Ride Across Wisconsin. This year’s 235-mile route took riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee if they chose to ride for the entire two days. There was also a shorter route, a one-day 165-mile ride that ended in Waterloo.
x1071.com
Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
x1071.com
‘Team Hope’ annual walk and run in Madison raises awareness for Huntington’s Disease across the state
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will held the Madison Team Hope Walk and Run on Sunday morning at McKee Farms Park. “Days like today is a chance for our entire community to get together,” said Shana Verstegen. She coordinated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
x1071.com
‘We won’t get caught up for about 20 years’: DCHS facing critical staff shortage, overwhelming influx of animals
MADISON, Wis. — Animal shelters across the nation are suffering through a crisis, overpopulation, staff shortages, and inflation. The Dane County Humane Society may be a lot emptier than it typically is as they recently had their Empty the Shelter event, but they still need help. “A lot of...
x1071.com
In the 608: How much did you raise to help kids go back to school?
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on free school supplies to help them get ready to head back to school. News 3 Now was once again proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and many local businesses to make this year’s drive another successful one. Over the last month, we asked you to help collect any and all sorts of school supplies.
x1071.com
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure
BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
WATCH: Why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness
Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to talk about why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness and instead should let it find you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
x1071.com
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
x1071.com
Football hype billows at Badgerville
MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Highway 23 Construction Project Update
An update on the Highway 23 construction project between Darlington and Mineral Point says the bridge work is complete, but road closed barricades will remain in place on each side until all paving and guardrail work is finished. The entire roadway remains closed to through traffic. It is open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Milling and asphalt paving started this past week and will continue into early and mid-September. Crews started at Crist Lane and should be paved up to Nielson Lane by the end of this week. The plan is to continue north up to Water Street in Mineral Point, then drop back and pave the section from Minerva Street in Darlington to Crist Lane. The project is anticipated to be completed by early October.
x1071.com
For the Record: Afghan refugees one year after Taliban takeover
A year since Taliban takeover, Afghan refugees adjusting in Madison. Refugee resettlement director Becca Schwartz with Madison’s only resettlement agency, Jewish Social Services, joined For the Record to reflect on lessons learned and progress made one year since tens of thousands of Afghan refugees flooded into the United States as the Taliban retook their country.
x1071.com
One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median
MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
x1071.com
2021 Janesville police report shows falling crime rate
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Crime is occurring less and less frequently in Janesville, a 2021 report shows. The Janesville Police Department released its 2021 report Monday, detailing the work that officers did last year. Police responded to 60,425 incidents last year ranging from crashes to shootings, a 6% jump from 2020 but still well below pre-pandemic levels.
x1071.com
Galena Man Arrested In Lafayette County
A man from Galena was arrested in Lafayette County Sunday. 32 year old Thomas Bartell was arrested just after midnight for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration and Tampering with an Ignition Interlock Device on County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont. Bartell was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Allen, Herbig named to AP Preseason All-America second team
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badger football stars already picked up honors this season, and they haven’t even played a game yet. Running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig were named to the AP preseason All-America second team Monday. Allen is coming off of a strong 2021 season that saw him named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Comments / 0