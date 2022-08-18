An update on the Highway 23 construction project between Darlington and Mineral Point says the bridge work is complete, but road closed barricades will remain in place on each side until all paving and guardrail work is finished. The entire roadway remains closed to through traffic. It is open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Milling and asphalt paving started this past week and will continue into early and mid-September. Crews started at Crist Lane and should be paved up to Nielson Lane by the end of this week. The plan is to continue north up to Water Street in Mineral Point, then drop back and pave the section from Minerva Street in Darlington to Crist Lane. The project is anticipated to be completed by early October.

MINERAL POINT, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO