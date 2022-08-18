Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Ethereum merge: the biggest crypto event since Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader.
The bear market is back from hibernation, get ready for new lows
Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, discusses the outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News.
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
The SEC is 'the cop on the beat': No reason to treat crypto differently than capital markets – Gary Gensler
(Kitco News) The crypto market should not be treated any differently than capital markets just because it uses a different technology, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler. Gensler described the SEC as "the cop on the beat" in his latest opinion piece published in...
Bitcoin holders withdraw their tokens en masse from exchanges as risk management comes into focus
Developments across the crypto market in 2022 have forced many to reevaluate their risk management practices as collapsing...
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange
Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
