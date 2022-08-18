ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Ethereum merge: the biggest crypto event since Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley

Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader.
The bear market is back from hibernation, get ready for new lows

Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, discusses the outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News.
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund

According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange

Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
MARKETS

