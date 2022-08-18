Chicago First Alert Weather: Few afternoon sprinkles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Again a few pesky sprinkles far west this afternoon as our ridge of high pressure breaks down. Otherwise, dry & quiet through tomorrow.
Low pressure near Minnesota inches our way this weekend and gets cut off from the jet stream, allowing likely chances for rain & storms both Saturday and Sunday.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.
SATURDAY: A 70% CHANCE FOR RAIN & THUNDER. HIGH 80.
SUNDAY: A 50-50 CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.
