Chicago First Alert Weather: Few afternoon sprinkles

By Mary Kay Kleist
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: 2 dry days before rain returns 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Again a few pesky sprinkles far west this afternoon as our ridge of high pressure breaks down. Otherwise, dry & quiet through tomorrow.

Low pressure near Minnesota inches our way this weekend and gets cut off from the jet stream, allowing likely chances for rain & storms both Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.

SATURDAY: A 70% CHANCE FOR RAIN & THUNDER. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: A 50-50 CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.

IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com

Deaths of 2 men in Boystown alley may be part of fentanyl overdose surge in Chicago

As the sun rose Thursday morning in Boystown, a passerby made a shocking discovery in an alcove less than 50 feet from bustling Belmont Avenue. Lying unresponsive under a row of brick archways were two men and a woman. They appeared lifeless and, in fact, the two men were pronounced dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics managed to resuscitate the woman, who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

19 Illinois counties sue major drugstore chains, accuse them of helping cause the opioid crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered the nation's largest drugstore chains to pay two small Ohio counties over $600 million dollars for helping cause the opioid crisis.  Now, 19 Illinois counties – among them Cook, McHenry, and DuPage – are filing similar lawsuits. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, the Illinois counties are suing the drugstore chains for helping create what they call the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. "When people had prescriptions presented to them for many, many times more opioids than anyone could reasonably use, they should have said no," said Lake...
ILLINOIS STATE
