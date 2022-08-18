Timothy D. Rutherford, 37, died August 20, 2022, in a car accident outside of Buhler. He was born September 26, 1984, in Wichita, the son of Dan and Sharon Healy Rutherford. Tim worked as an assembler for Stanley Black and Decker, Hesston, was a member of Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing softball, loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite thing was playing with his son Easton. He was the most kind, caring person who would have given the shirt off his back for anyone. He did not know a stranger. He was truly loved by everyone who knew him.

