Buhler School Bus Drivers Organize Petition to Save Traffic Signal at 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A petition drive has been organized by Buhler USD 313 bus drivers seeking to retain the traffic signal at 30th and Lucille near Prairie Hills Middle School. The City of Hutchinson notified USD 313 officials last week of its intent to remove the signals. Based on traffic studies, the City said the signal is no longer warranted.
City of McPherson Seeks Public Input in Prioritizing Projects
McPherson, Kan. – Earlier this year, City of McPherson residents voted in favor of renewing the City’s second half-cent sales tax. Administrators are now seeking the public’s help in prioritizing funding for projects. “The City has certain methods in place for identifying need, and public input plays...
Buhler Man Killed in Head-on Crash Saturday in Northwest Harvey County
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. A car was traveling westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an eastbound SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Buhler USD 313 BOE Approves Contract to Outsource Custodial Services
BUHLER, Kan. The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education has approved a contract with ATS Facility Services to provide custodial services to the five attendance centers in the district. ATS representatives made a presentation to the Board at a recent meeting. Superintendent of Schools Cindy Couchman said, following a special...
Timothy David Voth
Timothy David Voth, 56, of Buhler, KS, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born December 24, 1965 in Hutchinson, KS, to Leslie and Shirley June Voth. He graduated from Buhler High School in 1984. He worked most recently at Pfizer Inc. in McPherson, KS. Tim was a caring son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law.
Blue Dragons Open at Arena with Quad on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A little more than 48 hours after upsetting the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the NJCAA rankings on the same day, the Hutchinson Community College volleyball team will play its home-opening matches on Monday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons will take on the...
Timothy D. Rutherford
Timothy D. Rutherford, 37, died August 20, 2022, in a car accident outside of Buhler. He was born September 26, 1984, in Wichita, the son of Dan and Sharon Healy Rutherford. Tim worked as an assembler for Stanley Black and Decker, Hesston, was a member of Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing softball, loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite thing was playing with his son Easton. He was the most kind, caring person who would have given the shirt off his back for anyone. He did not know a stranger. He was truly loved by everyone who knew him.
Kenneth Keith “Kenny” King Jr
Kenneth Keith “Kenny” King Jr., of Nickerson, died August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born November 7, 1951, in Norfolk, VA, to Kenneth K. and Carroll E. (Alexander) King Sr. Kenny graduated from Nickerson High School in 1969. He served in the United States Navy from...
Blue Dragons Upset NJCAA’s No. 3 and 1 Teams
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Day 2 of the 2022 volleyball season turned out to be historic for the Hutchinson Community College volleyball team. A few hours after Hutchinson upended No. 3-ranked Missouri State-West Plains in five sets at the Reiver Classic on Saturday, the Blue Dragons took down the defending national champion and preseason No. 1-ranked Iowa Western Reivers – also in five sets – on their home court.
