Winter Garden, FL

SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening

SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

WGHF to present history of Winter Garden

Join Winter Garden Heritage Foundation director Jim Crescitelli on a trip to Winter Garden’s past. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the WGHF’s Heller Hall, 21 E. Plant St. The event is free, and seating is limited....
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland leaders hearing presentations tonight

The Oakland Town Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, and a number of presentations will be made. 1. The Oakland Avenue Charter School Year in Review will be presented. 2. Commissioners will be introduced to Jason DiDonato, the town’s new police support services/code enforcement office. 3....
OAKLAND, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Two men running for seats on the Osceola School Board in the primary election

Positively Osceola published an article that featured the six women who are running for the school board in Osceola County, a first for the school district. There are two men also running for seats on the school board, Will Fonseca, who is running for the District 4 seat, and Jim Nichols, who is running for the District 1 seat. We want to make sure we give them an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running as well.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Today is primary election day

Polls remain open until 7 p.m. Registered voters still have a chance to make a difference at the polls today. Florida's primary elections Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide which candidates will be on the General Election ballot in November in races for governor, the state House and Senate, the U.S. House and Senate and several other local and state positions.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead

It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

The Hope Church Hosts Tribute Concert Celebrating Anita Baker

On September 3rd, The Hope Church will host “Giving You the Best that I Got,” a tribute concert to celebrate Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anita Baker. The family-friendly show features Orlando’s own psalmist, Charlyce Simmons and her band performing classics such as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Rapture and Sweet Love. Charlyce is one of Orlando’s most talented and beloved performers who has captivated audiences locally and nationally with her melodious voice and testimony.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orange County voters consider second term for Jerry Demings

Chris Messina, Tony Sabb and Kelly Semrad are seeking a runoff election shot at Demings. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will find out Tuesday night if he gets a second term in that office, or if his actions on issues from taxes to mask mandates to land preservation have alienated too many voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
earnthenecklace.com

David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park

There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
ORLANDO, FL
whereverfamily.com

Discovery Cove in Orlando Offers Free $50 Gift Card Per Guest

Save more on family travel to Orlando with this offer from Orlando’s Discovery Cove, an all-inclusive day resort. Discovery Cove offers one free $50 gift card per guest with the purchase of a single-day admission ticket, available for a limited time. The gift card can be used for merchandise, photos and more at Discovery Cove or at the other domestic parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group.
ORLANDO, FL

