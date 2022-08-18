Read full article on original website
SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening
SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
WGHF to present history of Winter Garden
Join Winter Garden Heritage Foundation director Jim Crescitelli on a trip to Winter Garden’s past. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the WGHF’s Heller Hall, 21 E. Plant St. The event is free, and seating is limited....
Oakland leaders hearing presentations tonight
The Oakland Town Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, and a number of presentations will be made. 1. The Oakland Avenue Charter School Year in Review will be presented. 2. Commissioners will be introduced to Jason DiDonato, the town’s new police support services/code enforcement office. 3....
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
Kissimmee Police Department launches Safe Space program for LGBTQ community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — LGBTQ members in Kissimmee now have a safe place to go if they ever fall victim to hate crimes. A special decal is a welcoming sign for LGBTQ members who face discrimination or hate crimes against them. Many in the community say it's the first step...
Two men running for seats on the Osceola School Board in the primary election
Positively Osceola published an article that featured the six women who are running for the school board in Osceola County, a first for the school district. There are two men also running for seats on the school board, Will Fonseca, who is running for the District 4 seat, and Jim Nichols, who is running for the District 1 seat. We want to make sure we give them an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running as well.
Today is primary election day
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. Registered voters still have a chance to make a difference at the polls today. Florida's primary elections Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide which candidates will be on the General Election ballot in November in races for governor, the state House and Senate, the U.S. House and Senate and several other local and state positions.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead
It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
The Hope Church Hosts Tribute Concert Celebrating Anita Baker
On September 3rd, The Hope Church will host “Giving You the Best that I Got,” a tribute concert to celebrate Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anita Baker. The family-friendly show features Orlando’s own psalmist, Charlyce Simmons and her band performing classics such as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Rapture and Sweet Love. Charlyce is one of Orlando’s most talented and beloved performers who has captivated audiences locally and nationally with her melodious voice and testimony.
Orange County voters consider second term for Jerry Demings
Chris Messina, Tony Sabb and Kelly Semrad are seeking a runoff election shot at Demings. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will find out Tuesday night if he gets a second term in that office, or if his actions on issues from taxes to mask mandates to land preservation have alienated too many voters.
David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
American Muscle Car Museum to Host 6th Annual ‘Helping Seniors’ Car Raffle Event Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – It is a premier Automotive Spectacular and one of the most fun events for the whole family in Brevard County all for a good cause. On Saturday evening, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m October 29, the Helping Seniors Car Raffle...
Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park
There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
Winter Springs teen mows lawns for those in need, free of charge
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A social media challenge proposed by the nonprofit Raising Men & Women Lawn Care led teen R.J. Wines into a summer of growth as he spent his time out of school pushing a lawn mower without collecting a dime. Wines, 15, worked his way across...
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
Discovery Cove in Orlando Offers Free $50 Gift Card Per Guest
Save more on family travel to Orlando with this offer from Orlando’s Discovery Cove, an all-inclusive day resort. Discovery Cove offers one free $50 gift card per guest with the purchase of a single-day admission ticket, available for a limited time. The gift card can be used for merchandise, photos and more at Discovery Cove or at the other domestic parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group.
