Windham County, VT

WCAX

Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
WCAX

‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, August 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Clinton County Historical Association is offering tours of the historic Bluff Point lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from the Peru dock in Plattsburgh. This...
WRGB

2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
North Country Public Radio

In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19

Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
WCAX

Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
WMUR.com

Man allegedly sprays people with bear spray outside Lebanon restaurant

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he sprayed bear spray at people outside a restaurant in Lebanon. According to Lebanon police, John Cahill, 41, from Massachusetts is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and DUI.
NEWS10 ABC

Missing teen in Washington County

Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
