WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire
The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have served their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
WMUR.com
21-year-old rescued after falling on Falling Water Trails in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A Florida resident is recovering after injuring her back while hiking Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the 21-year-0ld was descending the trial when she slipped, fell several feet and landed on some rocks. She suffered unspecified lower back and arm...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
Salt marshes, such as this one in Hampton, have been shrinking due to the pressures of development. (Jerry Monkman photo)
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
montpelierbridge.org
$1.1M Awarded to Local Dairy Processors for Sustainable Packaging
As consumer demand grows for sustainable packaging solutions, the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center has prioritized projects that will reduce the use of virgin plastics and the environmental impacts of dairy products and supply chain packaging. Grants have been awarded to:. Agri-Mark, Inc./Cabot Creamery Cooperative of Waitsfield will receive $323,875...
laconiadailysun.com
Guided paddle from Grey Rocks Conservation area Sept. 1
HEBRON — Join Newfound Lake Region Association’s Watershed Steward, Anthony Jaster, on a guided paddle from Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Sept. 1 at 10 am. During this 2-hour paddle Anthony will be discussing various attributes of the watershed, and how those attributes tie into fish habitats and support fish populations. Participants will also get a better sense of which fish are present in the watershed. Participants should be prepared with water, appropriate clothing, and gear for the weather. They will also need to provide their own kayak and PFD. To register, go to Newfoundlake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
