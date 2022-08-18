Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Tara Smith: Reasons why Bill Wright gets her vote for county sheriff
As every day passes, I am more and more appalled by the horrible behavior of Mike MacFadzen who is running for Belknap County Sheriff. I know both Mike and Bill, not well, but have seen them many times at events I am at. I have never seen such a blatant attempt to lie and to cause harm to a man's reputation, just to get a job. I have heard many people say that Mike McFadzen has encouraged them to write into The Laconia Daily Sun and trash Bill Wright. Mike MacFadzen tries to sabotage Bills Wright's campaign as often as he can. Mike McFadzen plays dirty pool. Do you really want that as the new Belknap County Sheriff? A man who talks about having integrity but then shows you the exact opposite. Actions speak louder than words, people. Bill Wright didn't convince me to vote for him, Mike McFaden's despicable behavior has made that decision for me. I want the man who will take the high road every time ... not a slithering snake who will do what ever it takes to win, including lying and playing dirty.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
laconiadailysun.com
Michael Williams: Vote for Jeff Cain for Belknap County Sheriff
I want to encourage everyone to vote for Jeff Cain for Belknap County Sheriff in the primary and again during the general election. I had the good fortune of knowing Jeff Cain during my time as the town administrator of Pittsfield, where he served as patrol officer, sergeant, detective, and ultimately as police chief. Jeff's commitment to community can't be overstated and is evidenced by his over 20 years of faithful service to Pittsfield. After retiring, Jeff is continuing to serve the public as a deputy sheriff in Belknap County. Jeff is honest, intelligent, courteous, and professional. He is a leader who interacts well with the public, with governing bodies, and other government agencies. Jeff is a man of integrity and he will serve the citizens of Belknap County with dedication.
Trial ends for Maine man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man who attended the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wrapped up Friday. Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, faces 11 criminal charges in connection with the insurrection, and six of those charges are felonies. Among the charges, Fitzsimons is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
manchesterinklink.com
Gillis bringing $15 an hour proposal and next step in facilities plan to BOSC on Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis is bringing forward a pair of long expected proposals to the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) on Monday night. In the latest step for the district’s long-term facilities plan, Gillis is asking the BOSC to approve a conceptual...
laconiadailysun.com
Ronn Bronzetti joins NHBM board
WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
Salt marshes, such as this one in Hampton, have been shrinking due to the pressures of development. (Jerry Monkman photo)
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
laconiadailysun.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry
LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
