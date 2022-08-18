ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Comments / 2

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Tara Smith: Reasons why Bill Wright gets her vote for county sheriff

As every day passes, I am more and more appalled by the horrible behavior of Mike MacFadzen who is running for Belknap County Sheriff. I know both Mike and Bill, not well, but have seen them many times at events I am at. I have never seen such a blatant attempt to lie and to cause harm to a man's reputation, just to get a job. I have heard many people say that Mike McFadzen has encouraged them to write into The Laconia Daily Sun and trash Bill Wright. Mike MacFadzen tries to sabotage Bills Wright's campaign as often as he can. Mike McFadzen plays dirty pool. Do you really want that as the new Belknap County Sheriff? A man who talks about having integrity but then shows you the exact opposite. Actions speak louder than words, people. Bill Wright didn't convince me to vote for him, Mike McFaden's despicable behavior has made that decision for me. I want the man who will take the high road every time ... not a slithering snake who will do what ever it takes to win, including lying and playing dirty.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Michael Williams: Vote for Jeff Cain for Belknap County Sheriff

I want to encourage everyone to vote for Jeff Cain for Belknap County Sheriff in the primary and again during the general election. I had the good fortune of knowing Jeff Cain during my time as the town administrator of Pittsfield, where he served as patrol officer, sergeant, detective, and ultimately as police chief. Jeff's commitment to community can't be overstated and is evidenced by his over 20 years of faithful service to Pittsfield. After retiring, Jeff is continuing to serve the public as a deputy sheriff in Belknap County. Jeff is honest, intelligent, courteous, and professional. He is a leader who interacts well with the public, with governing bodies, and other government agencies. Jeff is a man of integrity and he will serve the citizens of Belknap County with dedication.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Belknap County, NH
Government
County
Belknap County, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
laconiadailysun.com

Ronn Bronzetti joins NHBM board

WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry

LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
LACONIA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#The Daily Sun#Libertarians#The New Hampshire House
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation

MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
MEREDITH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
whdh.com

Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy