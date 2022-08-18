As every day passes, I am more and more appalled by the horrible behavior of Mike MacFadzen who is running for Belknap County Sheriff. I know both Mike and Bill, not well, but have seen them many times at events I am at. I have never seen such a blatant attempt to lie and to cause harm to a man's reputation, just to get a job. I have heard many people say that Mike McFadzen has encouraged them to write into The Laconia Daily Sun and trash Bill Wright. Mike MacFadzen tries to sabotage Bills Wright's campaign as often as he can. Mike McFadzen plays dirty pool. Do you really want that as the new Belknap County Sheriff? A man who talks about having integrity but then shows you the exact opposite. Actions speak louder than words, people. Bill Wright didn't convince me to vote for him, Mike McFaden's despicable behavior has made that decision for me. I want the man who will take the high road every time ... not a slithering snake who will do what ever it takes to win, including lying and playing dirty.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO