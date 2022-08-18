Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week and that this was the originally planned timeline. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Brady took a leave of absence earlier this month for personal reasons, but it sounds like this was a known plan by all involved. Fantasy managers are drafting the 45-year-old as the ninth QB off the board. He threw for over 5,000 yards in 2021 and has a new contingent of offensive weapons at his disposal heading into this year, so the only question about his fantasy status is his continued ability to defy the laws of age, but it would be silly to start betting against him now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO