Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
fantasypros.com
Tyler Anderson takes no-decision versus Marlins on Friday
Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings on Friday, striking out six, walking three, and giving up five hits for one earned run as he took the no-decision for the Dodgers in a 2-1 win over the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson went seven strong innings on Friday but was not credited the...
fantasypros.com
George Springer (knee) not in lineup Friday
Springer fouled a ball of his knee in Thursday’s win against New York and will sit for Friday night’s contest. Alejandro Kirk will shift to DH in Springer’s absence and bat third against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon while Reese McGuire will take over catching duties.
fantasypros.com
Giancarlo Stanton to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Giancarlo Stanton will play in Minor League rehab games for Double-A Somerset against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday and Sunday according to MLB.con’s Bryan Hoch. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Stanton will DH in both games in Bowie over the weekend and...
fantasypros.com
Mike Trout (back) activated from IL Friday
The Angels have officially activated Mike Trout from the 10-day IL as reported by SoCal News Group’s Jeff Fletcher. (Jeff Fletcher on Twitter) Trout originally went on the injured list on July 18 with a sore left rib cage. He was later diagnosed with a costovertebral dysfunction on his T5 vertebrae, a rare spinal condition originally feared to be career-threatening. Trout will have to manage it for the rest of his life but it will not end his career at this point. Trout was slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 39 walks in 321 plate appearances before hitting the IL. Trout missed 30 games during his IL stint but is expected to be in Friday’s starting lineup for their series opener in Detroit.
fantasypros.com
Blake Snell earns no-decision in loss to Nationals Friday
Padres SP Blake Snell struck out seven while earning no decision in Friday's loss to the Nationals. He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. Snell was cruising through the first three innings, holding a 1-0 lead. Then things came off the rails a bit. He allowed three runs on five hits over the next two innings. The Padres later got him off the hook thanks to a two-run double from Manny Machado. Snell will face the Royals on the road next week.
fantasypros.com
Josh Hader gets bombed on again, takes loss Friday
Padres closer Josh Hader struggled again, taking the loss Friday. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk, without recording an out. Hader entered the top of the ninth in a tie ball game. He walked the leadoff batter, then an infield single before Alex Call took him deep for a three-run home run. The Padres lost 6-3 with Hader the victim. He fell to 2-5 on the season and his ERA raised to 5.30. The closer job is still his for the time being, but after watching his first couple performances in San Diego, it's worth keeping an eye on.
fantasypros.com
Luis Garcia mops up Friday after Josh Hader blows up
Garcia entered the ninth after Padres closer Josh Hader gave up three runs to begin the inning. Prior to Hader's arrival, Garcia was handed the closer position. Knowing what San Diego sent to get Hader, it's unlikely they remove him from the closer position. But at the same time, Bob Melvin must be wondering what he has to do to find a reliable reliever. Taylor Rogers went from the best closer in baseball to atrocious seemingly overnight. Now Hader can't get an out. If the veteran lefty was given a break from the ninth inning, it would likely be Garcia's job once again.
fantasypros.com
Paolo Espino lasts 4 1/3 innings on mound Friday against Padres
Paolo Espino lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Nationals Friday, allowing three runs on three hits while also walking four and striking out four in the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Espino has allowed three or more runs in three of his last four...
fantasypros.com
Bailey Falter solid in win over Mets on Saturday
Bailey Falter allowed one run on two hits and two walks over six innings in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. He struck out three and earned the win, moving to 1-3. Fantasy Impact:. Falter last started on July 29th but was needed after the Phillies pushed...
fantasypros.com
Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens
Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk) Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Robinson was released earlier this week by the Raiders. In 97 career games, all in Kansas City, Robinson caught 145 balls for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson brings a veteran pretense to a Ravens receiving corps that sorely lacks one after failing to bring in a vertebrae pass catcher this offseason.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (8/21) PREMIUM
Saturday’s slate went well, and we’re ready to keep rolling for this Sunday card. It was challenging to pick pitchers on Saturday’s slate, but that will certainly not be an issue here. We have so many great arms taking the mound today that it was tough to pick just four. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with those arms!
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Vinnie Pasquantino, Brett Baty, William Contreras (2022)
As we approach the final month of the MLB season, it’s getting harder and harder to find new players to write about here on the waiver wire. But that’s ok because some of the players I’ve talked about before are still rostered in way fewer leagues than they ought to be! And don’t worry, there are also some fresh faces like Brett Baty, David Peterson and Braxton Garrett this week.
fantasypros.com
Eduardo Rodriguez (personal matters) reinstated from restricted list Friday
The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that they have reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list. (Tigers PR on Twitter) Rodriguez had originally gone on the IL back in May with a rib injury. He was set to return I. June when Detroit granted his request for a leave to deal with a marital issue that has only been publicly addressed as “personal matters.” The lefty is back and carries a record of 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA across four starts. He is scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale against the Angels. Detroit has designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment in a corresponding roster move to make room for Rodriguez.
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes II sharp in preseason game Saturday
Patrick Mahomes II played well during his limited time Saturday against the Commanders, going completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs opted to play most of their starters for over a quarter on Saturday, and Mahomes did well with what he was given. Both of his touchdowns went to TE Jody Fortson, and he looked confident and healthy throughout. Everyone knows that the veteran quarterback will be a premier asset at the position in 2022, but good games like this help reassure any fantasy managers that have lingering doubts about him for this season.
fantasypros.com
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady expected back with Bucs 'very shortly'
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week and that this was the originally planned timeline. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Brady took a leave of absence earlier this month for personal reasons, but it sounds like this was a known plan by all involved. Fantasy managers are drafting the 45-year-old as the ninth QB off the board. He threw for over 5,000 yards in 2021 and has a new contingent of offensive weapons at his disposal heading into this year, so the only question about his fantasy status is his continued ability to defy the laws of age, but it would be silly to start betting against him now.
fantasypros.com
12 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Avoiding at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa starts in first preseason action Saturday
Tagovailoa tossed a couple pretty completions as he prepares for a potential breakout campaign in 2022. The Alabama product has two elite wide receivers, an improved offensive line, an upgraded running back room, and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel heading into the season. The time is now for Tagovailoa to breakout and you can draft him at a major discount. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, the 24-year-old is being drafted as the QB16.
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 2 DFS Lineup Advice: Sunday (8/21)
We have a nice of games to cover for today’s preseason action. As usual, it is difficult to gauge how much playing time everyone will get, but with the performances of these players last week and what coaches have hinted, here are some players to target in your DFS lineups for today.
